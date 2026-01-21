WhiteBIT and Elina Svitolina Announce Strategic Partnership During Australian Open





VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the tennis world turns its attention to the opening Grand Slam of the season, Australian Open 2026, WhiteBIT , Europe's largest cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, and Elina Svitolina — Olympic bronze medalist, Jean King Cup 2025 semifinalist and 19-time WTA singles champion — have announced a strategic partnership.

The announcement comes at a key moment in the international tennis calendar, following Svitolina’s title-winning performance in Auckland and during the first major tournament of the year, when global attention is focused on elite competition and player performance.

As part of the agreement, Elina Svitolina joins WhiteBIT as a global brand ambassador. In addition, WhiteBIT became the official crypto partner of the Ukraine Women’s National Tennis Team and the Svitolina Foundation . The partnership brings together professional sport, digital tools and social initiatives within the evolving global tennis environment.

Learn more here: https://youtu.be/rAgnoyDsOvQ

From the Court to Crypto: Serving the Future

The partnership focuses on practical cooperation between sport and technology, including team support, athlete representation and web3 fan engagement initiatives.

WhiteBIT will support the Ukraine Women’s National Tennis Team’s preparation programmes and introduce fan-facing digital tools during selected international tennis events.

As part of the cooperation, the WhiteBIT logo will be featured on the official training and representative kit of the Ukraine Women’s National Tennis Team, strengthening the company’s visibility across European and global tennis events.

Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, commented:

“Together, we will make the world of blockchain, digital currencies, and innovation understandable and accessible to tennis fans. Our partnership with the National Women's Team and Svitolina Foundation is an investment in future victories and the confidence of young talents. As a brand ambassador, Elina Svitolina will help us promote innovative technologies and digital literacy, bringing the world of blockchain closer to a global audience, starting with the resilient sports community of Ukraine. We are combining sports and technology to create new opportunities for Ukraine, even in the most difficult times.”

Three Pillars of the Partnership: Sport, Technology, Social Impact

● Support for Professional Sport and Web3 Integration

As the official crypto partner of the Ukraine Women’s National Tennis Team, WhiteBIT will provide resources to support sustainable athletic development throughout the competitive season. In parallel, the company will integrate selected Web3 solutions into fan engagement initiatives, introducing modern digital interaction formats for international tennis audiences.

This approach reflects broader global trends where technology companies increasingly collaborate with professional sports organisations to enhance fan experience and digital accessibility.

● Innovation and Brand Ambassadorship

As a global brand ambassador, Elina Svitolina will support initiatives aimed at expanding the mainstream adoption of blockchain technologies and digital financial tools. Her role will focus on promoting digital literacy and practical use cases of crypto solutions within everyday digital services and the professional sports environment.

● Social Impact and Education

As the official crypto partner of the Svitolina Foundation, WhiteBIT will scale the foundation’s humanitarian and educational initiatives. The partnership includes programs to support young talent and provide educational grants that contribute to long-term personal and professional development.

Crypto-Powered Donations and Transparency

The partnership will also introduce crypto-based donation solutions for the Svitolina Foundation. Powered by WhiteBIT’s technology, supporters from around the world will be able to contribute quickly, securely, and transparently to humanitarian and educational projects.

Elina Svitolina commented:

“I am sincerely delighted with our cooperation and happy to have a strong and stable partner by my side. For me, it is an important mission to be a guide in the world of modern technologies and help make them understandable and useful for people. Together with WhiteBIT, we will be able to speak even louder about the strength of companies with Ukrainian roots, solutions and achievements in the world, as well as lay a solid foundation for the development of sport and opportunities for future generations.”

This partnership marks the beginning of long-term cooperation between WhiteBIT and Elina Svitolina, connecting professional tennis, digital innovation and social initiatives.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is Europe’s largest crypto exchange by traffic, offering 900+ trading pairs, 340+ assets, and 8 fiat currencies. Founded in 2018, it is part of W Group, serving over 35 million users and partnering with Visa, FACEIT, Juventus, and Ukraine’s national football team.

Media Contact:

WhiteBIT PR

pr@whitebit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/253cbd68-2d43-4b79-88a7-ae39e7250ba6