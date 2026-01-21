QuasarMD Launches 3D Light Therapy Mask as Part of Its Medical-Grade LED Product Line

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuasarMD, a U.S.-based developer of medical-grade LED light therapy devices, announced the launch of its QuasarMD 3D Light Therapy Mask, expanding its portfolio of light-based wellness and skincare technologies.





The 3D Light Therapy Mask is designed with a contoured structure to provide consistent full-face coverage and incorporates multiple LED wavelengths intended to support different skin concerns. According to the company, the device features red light intended for the treatment of full-face wrinkles, blue light intended for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory acne, and a combined red and blue light mode designed to support acne-prone skin.





According to the company, the product follows QuasarMD’s internal engineering validation and standard safety and performance testing processes, which are applied across its LED therapy product line. The mask joins QuasarMD’s existing offerings, including full-body and targeted light therapy devices, aimed at addressing different use scenarios through non-invasive light-based technology.









QuasarMD’s development approach emphasizes measured performance, consistent wavelength delivery, and practical design considerations. The company focuses on translating light therapy research into consumer-accessible devices while aligning with industry safety standards.





The QuasarMD 3D Light Therapy Mask is available through the company’s official website and select authorized distribution channels. Educational resources and product support are provided to assist users in understanding proper usage and expectations.

About QuasarMD

QuasarMD is a U.S.-based company specializing in the development of medical-grade LED light therapy technology for wellness and skincare applications. The company’s product portfolio includes wearable, targeted, and full-body devices designed to support non-invasive light therapy use. QuasarMD focuses on research-informed design, engineering validation, and accessibility in consumer light-based technology.

