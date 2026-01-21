Starstream Entertainment, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition of CityWalk E-Bike Inc. a China Focused Urban Mobility E-Bike Company

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starstream Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: SSET) (“Starstream” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the acquisition of CityWalk e-Bike Inc., a China-focused urban mobility solutions provider.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Starstream has acquired CityWalk e-Bike Inc., bringing into the Company a robust portfolio of urban mobility products, and related services designed for the rapidly expanding sustainable transportation market.

Mr. Ding Zhao, CEO of Starstream Entertainment, stated, “We are extremely excited to complete this acquisition of CityWalk e-Bike Inc. offerings and strategic market positioning align with our long-term growth objectives and support our commitment to delivering meaningful shareholder value.”

About Starstream Entertainment, Inc.

Starstream Entertainment, Inc. is a Nevada-based public company listed on the OTC Markets (OTC: SSET). Historically known for entertainment production and development, the Company has undertaken a strategic transformation to evaluate and execute broader commercial initiatives designed to enhance long-term shareholder value.

About CityWalk e-Bike Inc.

CityWalk e-Bike Inc. is a China-focused urban mobility company specializing in electric bicycles and sustainable transportation solutions for global markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the benefits of the acquisition, future operations, and growth opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Starstream disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

