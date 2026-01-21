StepStone Recapitalizes Blue Moon Senior Housing Portfolio

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Real Estate (SRE), the real estate arm of global private markets investment firm StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), and Blue Moon Capital Partners announce the completion of a $250 million continuation vehicle to operate five, Class A, stabilized senior housing communities originally developed or redeveloped by Blue Moon. SRE and Blue Moon have said that they also intend to use the vehicle as a platform to acquire additional high quality senior housing communities.

John Waters, SRE Partner and Head of Investments added, “We have been focused on building our senior housing exposure with strong owner/operators like Blue Moon across the US and Europe. We’re excited to partner with Blue Moon on owning, improving, and growing their senior housing portfolio.”

“SRE is the ideal partner for Blue Moon because they are deeply experienced senior housing investors and are aligned with Blue Moon on key initiatives such as incorporating technology into our operations and driving a culture of workforce advancement. Together we will continue to invest in high quality communities to maintain each asset’s position as a market leader and to provide care solutions for our aging population,” commented Susan Barlow, Blue Moon’s Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer.

Kathryn Sweeney, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Blue Moon, commented, “We are delighted to continue to own this fully stabilized portfolio of high-quality senior housing assets with SRE and our long-standing operating partners. We look forward to continuing to grow Blue Moon’s footprint with these operating partners: Senior Lifestyle, LCB Senior Living and Ascent Living Communities.”

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $771 billion of total capital, including $209 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

About Blue Moon Capital Partners

Blue Moon Capital Partners was formed in 2013 by Kathryn Sweeney and Susan Barlow as a real estate private equity platform focused exclusively on senior housing. Blue Moon’s mission is to be the capital provider of choice for best-in-class senior housing operators. The firm's strategy is to invest exclusively in the care end of the senior housing market, including Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living (AL), and Memory Care (MC). By matching institutional capital with forward-thinking operators, Blue Moon aims to invest responsibly in this health care adjacent sector and capitalize on the dramatic growth in resident demand expected over the next two decades.

