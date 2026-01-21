DEALSAGE Expands Investment and M&A Intelligence Platform to Private Equity Sponsors, Law Firms, and Corporate Development Teams

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEALSAGE ( www.dealsage.com ), the cutting-edge institutional investment and M&A intelligence platform, today announced its expansion to new customer segments, including private equity sponsors, law firms, corporate development teams, and institutional LPs. Powered by precision-engineered AI, proprietary insights and technology, and purpose-built for institutional use cases, DEALSAGE rapidly delivers independent, decision-grade, legal, geopolitical, and other risk insights. The platform transforms how institutional investment and M&A transactions — across strategies, industries and geographies, for both public and private, buy- and sell-side deals — are evaluated, executed, and monitored.

“Dealmaking has become more competitive and more exposed to legal, geopolitical, non-market, and reputational risk, but the deal screening and diligence process hasn’t kept up,” said Mario Mancuso, Founder and CEO of DEALSAGE. “That mismatch creates costly delays and dangerous blind spots for investors and advisors. We built DEALSAGE to solve the most significant pain points in the institutional investment and M&A market – pain points we experienced first hand over the course of our careers. DEALSAGE drives alpha throughout the deal process – from sourcing to exit and beyond – while building the deal ecosystem infrastructure for responsible investment and M&A.”

Early Momentum and Beta Results

DEALSAGE is already being used across institutional investment and M&A environments. Early users report exponentially faster deal evaluation, with single stroke multivariable risk visibility and analysis. They report that DEALSAGE increases speed and confidence in deal screening, deal pricing, and risk allocation decisions – reducing opportunity costs and accelerating time to close.

“We are pleased to have invested in DEALSAGE, an innovative, first-of-its-kind analytic institutional investment and M&A platform with a ‘made for the opportunity’ leadership team,” said Robert McGrail, Head of Legal and Compliance, Duke University Management Company (DUMAC). “We see multiple, high-value use cases for DEALSAGE. And LPs everywhere will be reassured by GPs that adopt DEALSAGE to drive smarter, better risk-adjusted investing in this complex new deal environment.”

“DEALSAGE is a category-creating company with a leadership team that has the vision, credibility, and momentum to transform the institutional investment and M&A market. We have known Mario for two decades, and we are overjoyed to be investors in DEALSAGE, and to be on this journey with Mario and Louis,” said Thomas D. Lehrman, Managing Partner, Teamworthy Ventures.

Founded by Leaders with Deep Domain Expertise and Proven Leadership in the Institutional Investment and M&A Market

DEALSAGE was founded by Mario Mancuso and Louis Citron , two leaders with decades of experience navigating institutional investment and M&A transactions from multiple, complementary vantage points.

Mario Mancuso , Founder and CEO of DEALSAGE, founded, built, and led the CFIUS and National Security practice at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. As a senior corporate partner at Kirkland, he helped his institutional investment and M&A clients drive smarter business and investment decisions in light of geopolitical and regulatory developments, technological disruptions, and global macro trends. He has a special expertise in private equity and M&A transactions, CFIUS / FDI, outbound investment, and enterprise risk management. Before Kirkland, he served as a senior U.S. presidential appointee (with U.S. Senate confirmation) in national security leadership roles, including as Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, a CFIUS decision-maker, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations, and as a member of the Global Markets Board of the National Intelligence Council.

Louis Citron , Co-Founder of DEALSAGE, spent more than 20 years as Chief Legal Officer of New Enterprise Associates (NEA), overseeing thousands of private investments across the U.S., Europe, and Asia global markets. He currently serves on the board of Nasdaq Private Market. He brings deep expertise in private market transactions, investor relations, and long-term capital stewardship.

Mancuso and Citron founded DEALSAGE on a simple premise: institutional investors and M&A teams needed a faster, more holistic, and more cost-effective way to evaluate, execute, and monitor deals. Their goal is to enhance value creation for deal principals and their stakeholders and, in the process, create a scalable solution to foster responsible global business in a post-global world.

About DEALSAGE

DEALSAGE is a cutting-edge precision AI M&A analytics platform purpose-built for institutional deal professionals. It rapidly delivers independent, decision-grade insights across legal, geopolitical, and other risk categories, transforming how public and private, buy- and sell-side institutional investment and M&A transactions are evaluated, executed, and monitored across strategies, industries, and geographies.

To learn more about DEALSAGE, or to request a private demo, please visit https://dealsage.com/contact .

