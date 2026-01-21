GR Digital Marketing Announces Launch of New Case Study Detailing Recent Collaboration Success for ITS Environmental Services

Spring Hill, TN, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GR Digital Marketing, a USA-based digital marketing agency offering a range of expert services, is happy to announce the launch of its newest and best case study, where the company goes into depth on just how much it really cares about clients and the lengths and distances the team goes to get them results.



The new case study details GR Digital Marketing (GRDM)’s recent collaboration with ITS Environmental Services (ITS), a company specialising in biohazard and crime scene cleanup, which resulted in a series of successful Google Ads campaigns that expanded ITS’s reach to unprecedented levels and generated high-quality leads at a fraction of ITS’s previous ad spend.



“In our latest case study, based on the successes we delivered for our client, ITS Environmental Services, we travelled across the country to learn their business and ensure we delivered the best possible results, expanding them from 3 states to 10 in less than a year,” said a spokesperson for the company.” GR Digital Marketing will do everything it can to ensure you succeed and grow while you work with them. If you are looking for help with Google Ads, reach out!”



Before GRDM, ITS had once spent $5,000 on Google Ads to produce just 25 leads that were not particularly beneficial to the company. While working with GRDM, in just one month of the six-month program, ITS spent $4,000 on Google Ads and procured 60 high-value conversions, enabling ITS to take its brand from the tristate region to the national level.



After GRDM’s CEO and Founder, Grayson Robinson, stepped into ITS’s shoes by donning full protective gear and receiving a demo from ITS CEO and Founder Doug Baruchin on what goes into cleaning up a hazardous site, a series of collaboration meetings took place to strategize the path forward for ITS’s ad campaigns.



Some of the effective solutions employed by GRDM included:



Collaborative Keyword Research: Grayson Robinson, owner and founder of GRDM, and Doug Baruchin, owner and founder of ITS, met numerous times to determine which keywords would yield the most effective ads.



Photo Asset Creation: GRDM’s team produced compelling, engaging photos to use as ad assets.



Liaising with Google on Ad policies: GRDM liaised directly with Google’s Ads department through more than 30 live calls to determine which words and photos accurately describe ITS’s business while still conforming to Google’s policies.



Launched Targeted Ad Campaigns: GRDM carefully built each ad in accordance with Google’s ad policies and under ITS’s approval.



Conversion Set-Up and Optimization: GRDM carefully monitored ad campaigns based on leads and conversions being fielded by ITS.



Conversion Monitoring and Adjustment: GRDM used proprietary techniques to capture high-value leads that other campaigns would have missed.



Code-Writing to Streamline Conversions: GRDM wrote custom code into its ads to streamline them and ensure it was getting the best results from its investment.



When asked to comment on the results GRDM was able to get for ITS, GRDM founder and owner Grayson Robinson said: “Most marketing agencies are not keen to get on the phone and actually get in the trenches with Google’s Ad representatives to sort out bugs and hiccups in ads. But we assume the perspective that we are our client, and that this is our money being spent on ads. With that mindset, we advocate ruthlessly for our clients and adjust ads as needed, and work with Google as needed to ensure the ads we produce are getting results for our clients.”



GR Digital Marketing invites businesses ready to transform their digital presence to visit the website to schedule their free assessment today.



About GR Digital Marketing



Founded by Grayson Robinson, GR Digital Marketing is a USA-based digital marketing agency offering a range of expert services, including Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising on Google and other platforms, ADA Compliance for websites, and Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO). From small startups to established enterprises, GR Digital Marketing specializes in creating tailored digital marketing strategies for each client’s specific industry.



