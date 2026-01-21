Obagi Medical Unveils ALOHA Program to Launch Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™ – Pioneering the Largest Real-World Evaluation of a New Hyaluronic Acid Filler

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical, a leading innovator in physician-dispensed skincare and aesthetic solutions and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of the ALOHA (Aesthetic Leadership with Obagi Hyaluronic Acid) Program. This structured clinical collaboration initiative accelerates aesthetic innovation through practice-led insights and will support the introduction of Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™ – the company's first FDA-approved injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) filler with category-leading features including high useable HA content upon injection, consistent gel distribution, and a predictable injection force and swelling profile1.

“ALOHA reflects our commitment to launching innovation differently and supporting category growth,” said Drew Fine, U.S. General Manager, Professional Channel. “By gathering real-world data across diverse practice settings, we will demonstrate how Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™ and Obagi skincare can drive practice success and patient satisfaction. The program's inclusive design embodies our Aesthetics for All™ ethos and invites broad industry participation.”

The ALOHA program creates a platform for practices to integrate real-world clinical experience into the product lifecycle. Participants will incorporate Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™ into routine treatments and provide structured feedback via standardized surveys from injectors and practice owners. This authentic, practice-driven approach captures insights beyond pivotal trials, informing post-launch education, scientific content, and wider adoption. The program is expected to become the largest real-world evaluation of a newly launched HA injectable.

“We are thrilled to partner with our valued Obagi providers to introduce this MagIQ-al new injectable,” added Mr. Fine. “Practices interested in participating are encouraged to sign up or contact their Obagi representative for more details.”

For more information about ALOHA, visit https://obagi-professional.com

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,2 Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, https://www.obagi.com.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the Business Combination. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com.

Media Contact:

obagi@behrmancesa.com

Source: Waldencast plc