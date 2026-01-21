London, UK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOSUBETTING is excited to announce the launch of its bitcoin-first sports betting research platform, which reviews and compares crypto sportsbooks through real-money testing, payout tracking, and transparent methodology, without hype or recycled affiliate content, to help Bitcoin bettors avoid traps and find trustworthy platforms faster.



Run by experienced crypto bettors and analysts who have used Bitcoin betting platforms for years, GOSUBETTING uses a structured, criteria-based approach to reviewing Bitcoin and crypto sportsbooks that enables visitors to view a list of Bitcoin bookmakers that are fairly evaluated critically from a bettor’s perspective and focus on long-term reliability, payout behavior, and real usability.



“GOSUBETTING is built to help Bitcoin bettors avoid traps, understand real withdrawal behavior, and find long-term trustworthy sportsbooks based on hands-on testing, not marketing claims,” said a spokesperson for the platform. “We evaluate sportsbooks based on real BTC deposits, withdrawals, support interaction, bonus terms, and long-term reputation, not how well they advertise themselves.”



Adopting transparent rating criteria, GOSUBETTING utilises real data, hands-on reviews, and community feedback to offer visitors a comprehensive range of reliable Bitcoin sportsbooks, including its recent Review of the Stake crypto sportsbook.



Following a fixed checklist: payouts, limits, odds quality, bonus terms, UX, and long-term behaviour, not on marketing promises or affiliate relationships, the platform manually reviews every bookmaker featured so individuals can choose the right betting site with confidence.



The review process at GOSUBETTING includes:



Structured Review Framework: Each book is scored against the same core pillars: licensing and trust, payout reliability, limits and odds, bonuses, and user experience.



Real-world Testing: Wherever possible, GOSUBETTING tests with real BTC deposits and withdrawals to see how platforms behave under everyday betting conditions.



Ongoing Re-evaluation: Ratings are updated when payout policies, terms, or user feedback change. Strong performance has to be maintained, not just claimed once.



For individuals interested in learning more, GOSUBetting.com is featured on the leading cryptocurrency forum at Bitcointalk, while additional information about the platform can be found on its website.



About GOSUBETTING.com



GOSUBETTING.com is a Bitcoin-first platform dedicated to reviewing and comparing trusted crypto sports betting sites. The platform focuses on transparency, real testing, fair bonus terms, and long-term reliability to offer trustworthy rankings and guides to help Bitcoin bettors make informed decisions.



More Information



To learn more about GOSUBETTING.com and the launch of its bitcoin-first sports betting research platforms, please visit the website at https://www.gosubetting.com.



