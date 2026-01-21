Fluent, Inc. Named a 2026 Ad Age Best Place to Work

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading provider of commerce media solutions, has been named one of the 2026 Ad Age Best Places to Work, an annual ranking that recognizes companies leading the advertising and marketing industry in areas such as employee satisfaction, benefits, leadership, and workplace culture. This is Fluent’s third consecutive year of being included in this ranking.

“Our consistent recognition by Ad Age is a testament to the people who make Fluent what it is,” said Don Patrick, CEO of Fluent. “As our business continues to evolve alongside new solutions, technologies, and changing client and partner needs, our team’s creativity, adaptability, and commitment to one another remain our greatest strengths. Because of them, we’re entering 2026 energized and excited about what’s ahead.”

Ad Age revealed the 2026 Best Places to Work rankings on January 20, publishing profiles of each of the 50 winning companies on AdAge.com.

This year’s list honors organizations that distinguished themselves amid continued economic uncertainty, evolving brand priorities, and the accelerating integration of artificial intelligence across the marketing ecosystem. Winners were selected based on the highest overall numerical scores derived from employer-submitted questionnaires and confidential employee survey responses.

“This year’s Best Places to Work winners show what it looks like to lead with intention during a period of constant change,” said Dan Peres, president of Ad Age. “They’re investing in their people, prioritizing flexibility, and building cultures that support both performance and retention.”

Fluent’s inclusion on the 2026 list reflects its continued investment in employee growth, collaboration, and a culture that empowers teams to innovate while delivering measurable impact for clients.

To explore career opportunities at Fluent, visit https://fluentco.com/careers/.

