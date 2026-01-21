ENvue Medical Appoints Industry Veteran Marc Waldman as Vice President, Commercial

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) (NASDAQ: NAOV) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical” or the “Company”), a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings, today announced the appointment of Marc Waldman as Vice President, Commercial. In this role, Mr. Waldman will lead ENvue’s U.S. commercialization strategy, with a focus on expanding its existing presence in 38 hospitals and accelerating revenue across the Company’s enteral platform.

“Marc is a highly accomplished sales leader with extensive GPO and IDN expertise and long-standing relationships throughout U.S. hospitals. Combined with his deep knowledge across patient safety, enteral feeding, and neonatal nutrition, we are confident in his ability to drive our U.S. commercial execution efforts forward,” said Doron Besser, MD, CEO of ENvue Medical. “Marc brings a steady, execution-based leadership style that we believe aligns with our mission and growth objectives, and we look forward to scaling this business together.”

“This is an incredibly exciting time to join ENvue, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to work alongside such a dedicated and passionate team,” said Marc Waldman, VP, Commercial of ENvue Medical. “Their focus on implementing non-invasive technology and solutions to better the lives of patients is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to this important work as we grow and expand our reach.”

Mr. Waldman has over 35 years of experience in the medical device industry, including nearly a decade with NeoMed and, following its acquisition, with Avanos Medical, where he served as North America Sales Director for the neonatal enteral feeding portfolio. He led strategic planning, supply-recovery initiatives, and expanded key accounts. During his role as North America Sales Director, he led a national team and grew revenue from approximately $39 million to $70 million over three and a half years. Mr. Waldman also guided the organization through a major commercial shift, transitioning from a dealer-only model to a hybrid structure utilizing both direct and dealer partners. Prior to this, Mr. Waldman served as Principal of West Branch Medical, where he helped shape the company into a multimillion-dollar maternal-child health distributor. He also held commercial leadership roles with Wren Medical, NOW Medical, Day & Zimmermann, and Vital Signs. Mr. Waldman currently serves as Chairperson of GEDSA, the Global Enteral Device Supplier Association, a leading organization dedicated to advancing enteral safety standards and coordinating efforts across the U.S. healthcare system.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical’s platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical’s products, the success of ENvue’s programs, market interest in the Company’s technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

