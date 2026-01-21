Silexion Therapeutics to Attend 7th Annual RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit

Grand Cayman, Cayman Island, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (“Silexion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company, today announced that Company management, including CEO Ilan Hadar, will attend the 7th RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit, taking place January 27-29 in Boston, MA.

The 7th RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit is the industry's premier forum inviting drug developers to discuss RNA-based therapeutics for neurological, metabolic, cardiovascular, and oncological diseases. Silexion is developing SIL204, a next-generation siRNA therapy designed to silence mutated KRAS oncogenes - the most common oncogenic driver in human cancers. SIL204 is planned to enter a Phase 2/3 clinical study program in locally advanced pancreatic cancer in mid 2026.

Silexion management will host one-on-one meetings during the summit. Interested parties should contact the Company’s Investor Relations representatives who can arrange such meetings.

Silexion is pleased to be an official partner of the RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit for 2026.





About Silexion Therapuetics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for unsatisfactorily treated solid tumor cancers which have the mutated KRAS oncogene, generally considered to be the most common oncogenic gene driver in human cancers. The Company conducted a Phase 2a clinical trial in its first-generation product which showed a positive trend in comparison to the control of chemotherapy alone. Silexion is committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements in the field of oncology, and further developing its lead product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. For more information please visit: https://silexion.com

