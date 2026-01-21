Live Ventures Deploys AI Engine to Forecast Demand, Cut Costs, and Accelerate Retail Margins

LAS VEGAS and FAIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE) (“Live Ventures”), a diversified holding company, today announced that its Flooring Liquidators, Inc. (“Flooring Liquidators”) subsidiary has deployed artificial intelligence as a core operational intelligence system, transforming raw transactional data into predictive business insights that are reshaping inventory placement, delivery efficiency, and in-store availability.

Rather than using AI as a back-office tool, Flooring Liquidators has embedded intelligence directly into day-to-day operations. AI-driven demand forecasting now translates real-time sales, inventory movement, and regional buying patterns into forward-looking decisions, enabling the company to position the right products closer to customers before demand peaks.

“One of the most powerful shifts we’ve made is letting AI convert raw data into operational intelligence,” said Dr. Thomas Price III, Vice President of Operations and Logistics at Flooring Liquidators. “We can see what is selling, where it is accelerating, and how patterns are forming. That allows us to act early instead of reacting late.”

By forecasting demand at the local level, Flooring Liquidators is consolidating shipments, optimizing truckloads, and dramatically reducing unnecessary transportation and handling. Select stores now function as regional pickup nodes, ensuring inventory is rarely more than a short transfer away from installers and customers.

Improved planning and sequencing have reduced damage rates by more than eighty percent while increasing overall throughput.

To fine-tune every aspect of operations, the company is deploying an AI-driven performance management system that goes well beyond traditional business intelligence.

Called "No Excuses AI," the system automatically monitors weekly performance across all 30+ branches, identifying anomalies and interacting with local managers to identify specific, actionable solutions.

In the system’s first phase, an intelligent alert-generator analyzes thousands of transactions weekly across multiple dimensions such as year-over-year sales comparisons by branch and product category. The system automatically generates prioritized alerts categorized by severity.

In the second phase, an AI-powered interrogation program helps to define problems clearly and steer managers away from generic excuses. The system uses AI to parse managers’ responses and zero in on specific causes and promising solutions.

Phase three is future-facing: The system will auto-detect patterns before sales drop, suggest proven solutions, track execution, and continuously improve the solution.

For Jon Isaac, President and CEO of the parent company, this automated performance manager and the other AI-powered successes at Flooring Liquidators reflect a broader transformation taking place across the Live Ventures portfolio. “We are applying AI where it creates immediate advantage,” Isaac said. “Flooring Liquidators demonstrates how intelligent systems can elevate a traditional retail and distribution business without losing its human core. We’re making similar strides in all our companies.”

About Flooring Liquidators

Founded in 1997, Fairfield, California-based Flooring Liquidators is a leading retailer and installer of flooring, carpeting, and countertops for consumers, builders, and contractors in California, Nevada, and the Midwest.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and operating domestic middle-market companies with strong cash flows and durable market positions. Its portfolio companies incorporate AI, robotics, data-based analytics, and other advanced systems to transform conventional operations into more efficient, competitive enterprises for the revolutionary AI era.

