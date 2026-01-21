NIVF Appoints Award-Winning Web3 Leader Joshua Chu to Spearhead Tokenization Strategy and Formally Engages Evident Capital to Launch Up to USD 30 Million in Tokenized Bonds by Q1, Outlining 2026 Value Catalysts

BANGKOK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIVF Group Limited (“NewGen” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: NIVF), a technology-driven company building a diversified ecosystem across fertility technology, digital assets, and real estate development, today announced the appointment of award-winning Web3 legal and regulatory specialist Joshua Chu as Senior Counsel to lead the Group’s tokenization strategy, alongside the formal engagement of Evident Capital, Hong Kong’s first fully integrated, SFC-licensed tokenization and alternative assets platform, to support the launch of NIVF’s inaugural tokenized bond issuance of up to USD 30 million targeted for completion by the first quarter of 2026.

As Senior Counsel, Mr. Chu will lead the structuring and issuance of NIVF’s first tranche of tokenized bonds, with subscriptions of up to USD 30 million, tentatively scheduled to close within Q1 of this year, subject to prevailing market conditions and applicable regulatory requirements. This inaugural issuance is intended to establish a repeatable, institution-grade framework for future tokenized financings by the Group.

Following indications of prospective demand from investors for NIVF’s tokenized bond offering, the Company has commenced preparations to tokenize bond issuances referencing, amongst others, the Group’s UAE real estate project, a residential complex adjacent to the UAE’s first casino at Ras Al Khaimah (“RAK”). Through this initiative, NIVF aims to provide investors with regulated, digitally native exposure to real-world assets while enhancing capital efficiency and diversifying its funding base.

Leading these efforts on the ground, NIVF’s Director of Business Development, Daniel Siu, has been instrumental in shaping the Group’s push into strategic real-asset opportunities, including the UAE residential project adjacent to the country’s first casino at Ras Al Khaimah, and spearheading the move towards tokenized financing. Daniel’s foresight played a key role in bringing both Mr. Chu and Evident Capital into the group to align the Group’s legal, structuring, and distribution capabilities around this initiative.

With these efforts, NIVF is aiming to transform its balance sheet, targeting approximately an increase of up to USD 28 million in total assets and its capital commitments in Q1, through a non‑dilutive, debt‑style tokenized bond structure rather than new equity issuance, positioning the Group for an accelerated growth trajectory through 2026. The tokenized bond program is expected to act as a key value catalyst, supporting NIVF’s broader strategic roadmap and expansion of its healthcare and real-asset portfolio.

Mr. Chu is widely recognized as one of Hong Kong’s leading lawyers at the intersection of law and technology, having been named to the LexisNexis 40 UNDER 40 and ELITE lists for 2025 and serving as a law lecturer, Co-Chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association and legal advisor to Women in Web3 Hong Kong. His track record spans multiple landmark crypto and legal-tech cases, pioneering digital service and tokenized legal instruments that have been hailed by, amongst others, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau as a benchmark for Web3 litigation and a showcase of Hong Kong’s leadership in judicial innovation, as well as advisory roles on virtual asset compliance and complex transactions, including contributing to one of the jurisdiction’s earliest native tokenized bond initiatives in 2023, experience that NIVF expects will be instrumental in designing robust, compliant tokenized bond structures.

Evident Capital, for its part, brings an institutional-grade tokenization and distribution platform, providing issuers with end-to-end support from SPV structuring and legal coordination to digital onboarding, compliant distribution and integrated secondary market capabilities. As Hong Kong’s first fully integrated, SFC-licensed investment platform for tokenized alternative assets, Evident has been recognized as a leader in tokenization infrastructure and is actively involved in initiatives such as the HKMA’s Project Ensemble and institutional-grade partnerships across the digital asset ecosystem.

“Our pivoted strategy is to harness tokenization as a sophisticated financing tool that connects our real-world asset base with next-generation capital markets,” said Alfred Siu, Chief Executive Officer of NIVF. “By bringing on board Joshua, with his proven leadership in Web3 law and tokenized structures, and formally engaging Evident Capital’s institutional tokenization platform, we are assembling the right capabilities to execute our 2026 value catalysts and unlock new sources of capital for the Group, while doing so in a principally non-dilutive manner for our existing shareholders.”

“Our UAE real estate project is a cornerstone of NIVF’s diversification strategy and a clear example of the type of differentiated, real-world asset that can benefit from tokenized financing,” said Daniel Siu, Director of Business Development at NIVF. “By combining this flagship development with a carefully structured tokenized bond and the expertise of Joshua and Evident Capital, we aim to unlock new pools of capital and showcase how Web3-enabled structures can support our growth without diluting existing shareholders.”

“Evident Capital is pleased to partner with NIVF on its inaugural tokenized bond issuance,” said Florian Spiegl, CEO of Evident Capital. “NIVF’s UAE real estate project and broader asset base are highly suitable for tokenized formats that offer investors transparent, digital access to high-quality, differentiated assets. Leveraging our licensed infrastructure, investment vehicle structuring expertise, and integrated distribution channels, we aim to help NIVF bring this offering to market efficiently and to institutional standards.”

“I am delighted to be joining NIVF at such a pivotal juncture,” said Joshua Chu, Senior Counsel of NIVF. “Tokenized bonds, when underpinned by rigorous legal, regulatory and governance frameworks, can genuinely bridge traditional finance and Web3 by improving transparency, access and execution, while safeguarding investors. Working with Alfred, the NIVF team and Evident Capital, my focus will be on building a scalable, compliant tokenization framework that supports the Group’s growth ambitions and sets a strong benchmark for responsible innovation in this space.”

About NewGenIVF Group Limited

NewGenIVF Group is a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional high-growth entity capitalizing on emerging opportunities across real estate development, digital asset innovation and reproductive health solutions. The Company operates through three strategic business divisions that leverage cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth and high ROI for shareholders across multiple global markets. These include “NewGenProperty”, which operates lucrative real estate development projects in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah Emirate; “NewGenDigital”, which serves as the Company’s digital asset and DeFi solutions arm; and “NewGenSup”, which focuses on health and longevity products and solutions. NewGen’s legacy business involves providing industry-leading IVF and assisted reproductive treatment services across Asia. With operations spanning multiple jurisdictions and a commitment to innovative, technology-enabled solutions, NewGenIVF Group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of real estate, healthcare and digital asset opportunities in the evolving global economy.

To learn more, visit www.newgenivf.com.

About Evident Capital

Evident Capital is a Hong Kong–based, fully integrated, SFC-licensed investment platform focused on tokenized alternative assets, providing issuers and investors with end-to-end digital infrastructure spanning SPV structuring, administration, compliant distribution and secondary liquidity for real-world asset exposures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed tokenized bond issuance, anticipated subscription amounts, timing and completion of the transaction, expected balance sheet transformation, capital commitments, strategic initiatives and value catalysts for 2026. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, among others, market conditions, investor demand, regulatory and legal developments, the Company’s ability to structure, market and complete the tokenized bond issuance on acceptable terms, the performance of the underlying assets, and other risks described in the Company’s public disclosures from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

