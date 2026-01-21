Entera Bio Announces Upcoming Q1 2026 Corporate Priorities and Pipeline Outlook

Final EB613 Phase 3 Protocol Submission to FDA Planned for Q1 2026, Following December 19th 2025 FDA Ruling

Next-Generation EB613 Phase 1 Bridging Study Progressing with Results Expected During Q1 2026

Oral Hypoparathyroidism Tablet Program to Accelerate with Lead Long-Acting PTH Variants

Strategic Partnership Discussions Advancing Across Pipeline

JERUSALEM, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) ("Entera" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of oral peptide and protein replacement therapies, today announced its expected corporate milestones for the first quarter of 2026.

“We expect to achieve three important goals during Q1 2026 to drive value for patients with osteoporosis and hypoparathyroidism. We would like to thank the investigators from around the world who participated in our Phase 3 feasibility study, and the patients who are reaching out since our FDA alignment for EB613 in July 2025. We hear you and remain steadfast in our commitment to advance this important program back into clinic. As a Company, we continue to invest and innovate in therapeutic spaces that have been ignored, require urgent attention and practical treatments and plan to also accelerate our hypoparathyroidism program this year. This is the second women-centric underserved condition where we believe our oral peptides can make a real difference," said Miranda Toledano, CEO of Entera.

Key Priorities and Expected Milestones for Q1 2026

EB613: First Oral PTH(1-34) Anabolic Tablet Treatment for Post-Menopausal Women with Osteoporosis

Building on Entera’s unprecedented July 29th 2025 alignment with FDA and FDA’s December 19th 2025 broad qualification of BMD as a regulatory endpoint for anti-osteoporosis drugs, Entera is planning to submit its final Phase 3 protocol to FDA in Q1 2026.



Next-Generation EB613

A Phase 1 bridging study of Next-Gen EB613 that initiated in November 2025 is progressing on schedule, with results expected by the end of Q1 2026. The Next-Gen candidate offers significant administration, commercial and strategic advantages.



EB612: Oral Long Acting PTH(1-34) Peptide Tablet for Patients with Hypoparathyroidism

Entera plans to accelerate its hypoparathyroidism program into clinic in 2026 based on robust preclinical PK/PD data for a proprietary long-acting PTH analog announced in late December 2025.

Entera continues to engage in strategic partnership discussions across its pipeline to optimize the development and commercialization pathway for its first-in-class oral peptide programs.



About Entera Bio

Entera is a clinical stage company focused on developing oral peptide and protein replacement therapies for significant unmet medical needs where an oral tablet form holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company leverages on a disruptive and proprietary technology platform (N-Tab™) and its pipeline of first-in-class oral peptide programs targeting PTH(1-34), GLP-1 and GLP-2. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, EB613 (oral PTH(1-34), teriparatide), is being developed as the first oral, osteoanabolic (bone building) once-daily tablet treatment for post-menopausal women with low BMD and high-risk osteoporosis. A placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/bone turnover biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD). The EB612 program is being developed as the first oral PTH(1-34) tablet peptide replacement therapy for hypoparathyroidism. Entera is also developing the first oral oxyntomodulin, a dual targeted GLP1/glucagon peptide, in tablet form for the treatment of obesity and metabolic syndromes; and first oral GLP-2 peptide as an injection-free alternative for patients suffering from rare malabsorption conditions such as short bowel syndrome in collaboration with OPKO Health. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

