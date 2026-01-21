Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market worth $5.04 billion by 2030 at 8.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is projected to grow from USD 3.28 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 5.04 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market is witnessing steady growth, propelled by an increase in its applications, more regulatory approvals, and the general shift towards using sustainable and bio-based materials. In food & beverage applications, it is used efficiently as a stabilizer and thickener. Consumption of processed foods, convenience meals, dairy beverages, plant-based alternatives, and frozen desserts leads to the demand for carboxymethyl cellulose to provide improved texture quality through crystal inhibition as well as consistency improvement. Increased demand for general pharmaceutical products also promotes market growth. It is used as a binder in tablet production, as a viscosity modifier for liquid formulations, and in lubricants in ophthalmic solutions.

List of Key Players in Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market:

AKKIM (Turkey) Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (US) Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V. (Netherlands) Shandong Head Co., Ltd. (China) Hebei Jiahua Cellulose Co., Ltd. (China) Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd (Japan Daicel Corporation (Japan) DKS Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market:

Drivers: Growing demand across food, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors. Restraint: Volatility in raw material prices and supply fluctuations. Opportunity: Growing applications in emerging technologies and advanced materials. Challenge: Competition from regional manufacturers.

Key Findings of the Study:

The industrial segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application of carboxymethyl cellulose. The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second-fastest growing market for carboxymethyl cellulose globally.

The personal care & cosmetics industry is also a significant market driver as carboxymethyl cellulose film-forming, water-binding, and viscosity-control properties find applications in toothpaste, skin creams, shampoos, styling gels, and cleansing products. Increasing consumer preference toward mildly cellulose-derived ingredients that are biodegradable increases the use of such ingredients in these formulations. Carboxymethyl cellulose is also used in oil & gas exploration, mining activities, construction activities, paper production, detergent manufacturing, and textile processing. Carboxymethyl cellulose offers rheology adjustment, suspension stability, adhesive improvement, and fluid loss reduction.

Based on application, the industrial segment is the largest consumer of carboxymethyl cellulose. Oil and gas drilling fluids, paper & pulp processing, detergents, mining, textiles, adhesives, coatings, and building materials are examples of high-volume consumption of carboxymethyl. Increased infrastructure development, exploration of energy resources, consumption of specialty detergents, and modernization of technologies for paper production fuel the use of carboxymethyl cellulose. It offers a cost-effective and versatile solution in the industrial sector.



By region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for carboxymethyl cellulose due to high industrial growth and urbanization. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major contributors to the market growth in the region. These countries witness intensive growth in food & beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, personal care, oil & gas activities, paper production, and construction chemicals. The large population and increasing income of the people in the region contribute to the demand for processed foods, cosmetics, and healthcare products. Asia Pacific hosts a number of major carboxymethyl cellulose producers and a fully developed supply chain of raw materials, which strengthens its cost and production ability.

