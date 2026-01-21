Ekso Bionics Prices $5.852 million Private Placement

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EKSO), a leading developer of exoskeletons for medical and industrial use, today announced that on January 20, 2026 it entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 5,852 shares of the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) and warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 355,960 shares of common stock of the Company in a private placement transaction (the “Private Placement”).

The shares of Preferred Stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and be convertible at any time and from time to time into an aggregate of 711,922 shares of common stock of the Company at a conversion price of $8.22 per share. The holders of the Preferred Stock will be entitled to vote together with the holders of the Company’s common stock on an as-converted basis, subject to certain limitations. The Warrants will be exercisable at an exercise price of $8.22 per share and will expire five years from their initial exercise date, which shall be six months after the closing of the Private Placement. The exercise of the Warrants will be subject to certain limitations, including that the holder does not at the time of such exercise hold any shares of the Preferred Stock or the common stock into which such Preferred Stock had converted.

The closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about January 22, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the Private Placement are expected to be approximately $5.9 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement.

The securities described above were offered in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), as a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and such applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities or any other securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Based upon its industry-leading expertise, the Company focuses on improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and details of the Company’s offering of securities and the use of proceeds from such offering. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s liquidity position and its ability to raise additional funds, as well as changes in general economic and market conditions. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

