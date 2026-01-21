INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION (NYSE: ITGR) CLASS ACTION DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by February 9, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) (“Integer” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Integer securities during the period of July 25, 2024 through October 22, 2025 (the “Class Period”), inclusive.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Integer securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 9, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Integer is a global medical device manufacturer based in Plano, Texas.

The action alleges that the Company made misleading representations and failed to disclose adverse facts about its business. As pled, the claims include that Integer: (a) overstated its competitive position; (b) experienced worsening sales of electrophysiology devices that were not properly disclosed; and (c) mischaracterized its growth drivers.

The complaint further alleges that on October 23, 2025, Integer lowered its sales guidance and indicated an expected sales decline, after which the Company’s stock price decreased by $35.22 per share, more than 32% in a single trading day.

If you are an Integer investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com