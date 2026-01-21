Beam Global Announces Largest Residential Sale of EV ARC™ Systems

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, announced the sale of ten EV ARC™ off-grid electric vehicle (EV) charging systems at a new residential development in New York. This sale reflects the strong customer diversification achieved during 2025, with growing adoption beyond the federal government, including increased demand from commercial customers.



This is Beam Global’s largest sale of EV ARC™ systems into a residential development to date and highlights growing demand from commercial and residential property owners seeking alternatives to traditional grid-tied charging infrastructure. The EV ARC™ systems will provide on-site EV charging for residents without the need for construction, trenching, electrical upgrades, or utility coordination. Many residential developments, particularly in dense urban environments like New York, face significant challenges deploying conventional EV charging due to lack of utility circuit capacity, complex permitting processes, long timelines, and high construction costs. Beam Global’s EV ARC™ systems generate and store their own renewable electricity, allowing rapid deployment while avoiding disruption to existing site designs and infrastructure.



In addition to eliminating construction and grid dependency, the EV ARC™ systems offer property owners flexibility not possible with fixed charging installations. The systems can be relocated easily as parking layouts, tenant needs, or vehicle demands change over time.



“Historically, Beam Global’s customer base has been led by federal, state, and municipal agencies, but we are now seeing increasing interest from residential and commercial developers. The tens of millions of apartments and condominiums in the US represent another excellent growth opportunity for Beam Global which we have previously not addressed aggressively,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “This deployment in New York demonstrates that EV ARC™ is well suited to dense urban residential environments where traditional charging infrastructure is often impractical. It also reflects our broader strategy to diversify our customer base and product offerings while increasing unit volume across the U.S. market.”



Recent research highlights the economic value of EV adoption in residential settings. A study cited by The Wall Street Journal found that if all vehicles in the U.S. were electric, national property values could increase by approximately $77.3 billion. In Santa Clara County, California, the nation’s EV adoption leader, EV usage helped boost property values by an estimated $264 million in 2023, reflecting the potential benefits for residential communities that support EV infrastructure.



About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and smart city Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

