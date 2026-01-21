Coastal Surveillance Research Report 2026: $52.58 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coastal Surveillance Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The coastal surveillance market has experienced substantial growth and is projected to expand rapidly in the coming years. Valued at $36.32 billion in 2025, it is expected to increase to $39.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8%. This growth is driven by the escalating adoption of radar and electro-optic systems for maritime border monitoring, expanded coastal patrol operations due to rising smuggling activities, and integration of AIS technologies for enhanced vessel identification and tracking. The deployment of UAVs to extend the range of coastal surveillance missions and investment in security infrastructure further fuel this expansion.

Looking ahead, the coastal surveillance market is projected to reach $52.58 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. This upward trajectory can be attributed to advancements in AI-enabled threat detection, real-time maritime analytics, and the integration of multi-sensor surveillance platforms. The demand for autonomous UAVs for persistent monitoring and expansion of surveillance systems for environmental and disaster monitoring is also contributing factors. Noteworthy trends during this period include the rise of integrated coastal surveillance systems, increased government investment in maritime domain awareness, and the shift towards unmanned assets for consistent monitoring.

The market's growth is significantly bolstered by increasing defense spending due to geopolitical tensions. Global military spending rose to $2.44 trillion in 2023, reflecting a 6.8% increase from the previous year, as reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). These funds facilitate the acquisition of advanced technologies, enhancing maritime security and enabling swift threat responses.

Key players in the market, such as Thales S.A., have focused on innovative solutions to bolster maritime security. In November 2024, Thales introduced CoastShield, a modular system offering real-time monitoring of coastal activities up to 100 nautical miles away, regardless of weather conditions.

Notable mergers and acquisitions include CLS Group's acquisition of SAT ONE, aimed at enhancing technological capabilities and broadening services in fintech sectors through advanced satellite communication technologies.

Prominent companies in this market include RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Wartsila Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., among others. In 2025, North America led the market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

However, the market is not without challenges, such as trade relation shifts and tariffs impacting production costs. Increased tariffs on electronic components have emphasized the need for domestic manufacturing and innovation in sensor technologies, particularly affecting North America and Europe.

The coastal surveillance market encompasses a wide range of services, including maritime patrol, radar monitoring, vessel tracking, and threat detection. It also involves the sale of radar systems, electro-optic sensors, AIS, UAVs, and surveillance cameras. The market report provides comprehensive insights into industry size, regional shares, trends, and opportunities, essential for stakeholders aiming to thrive in this dynamic sector.

Report Scope

Type: X-Band; S-Band; X-Band and S-Band; Other Types

Component: Command and Control; Intelligence; Reconnaissance; Electronics Warfare

Platform: Large Scale Surveillance; Moderate Scale Surveillance

Application: Command and Control (C2); Computers; Communication; Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR); Other Applications

End-User: Ports; Harbour; Oil and Gas; Maritime Protection Agencies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $39.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales S.A.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Wartsila Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

SAAB Aktiebolag

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Leonardo S.p.A.

HENSOLDT AG

Frequentis AG

HAVELSAN Inc.

Terma A/S

Tokyo Keiki Inc.

Selex ES S.p.A.

HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS

Controp Precision Technologies Ltd.

Kelvin Hughes Ltd.

