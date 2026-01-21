Abundia Global Impact Group Publishes Updated Investor Presentation

Highlights vertically integrated waste-to-value platform and 2026 operational milestones

HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG) (“Abundia” or the “Company”), a low-carbon energy solutions company focused on converting biomass and plastics waste into high-value low-carbon fuels, announces it has published an updated investor presentation, which provides a deep dive into Abundia’s core competencies. The Company is focused on delivering a differentiated, vertically integrated waste-to-value platform advancing the renewables economy through implementation of innovative technologies. Led by a team of seasoned executives and operators with proven track records in deploying and scaling across the industrial and energy spaces, Abundia is well positioned to produce low carbon commercial grade renewable fuels and chemicals through its commercially proven waste to value technologies.

Highlights of the investor presentation include:

2026 Operational Milestones: A quarterly plan leading to the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Company’s headquarters and commercial waste-plastics-to-fuels facility located at the Cedar Port Innovation Center in Baytown, Texas

A quarterly plan leading to the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Company’s headquarters and commercial waste-plastics-to-fuels facility located at the Cedar Port Innovation Center in Baytown, Texas Vertically Integrated Platform: An overview of Abundia’s collective infrastructure approach, integrating feedstock sourcing, advanced conversion and upgrading technologies for commercial scalability

An overview of Abundia’s collective infrastructure approach, integrating feedstock sourcing, advanced conversion and upgrading technologies for commercial scalability Path to Commercialization: Strategic roadmap for the production and distribution of refined, commercial-grade low-carbon fuels and chemical feedstocks

Strategic roadmap for the production and distribution of refined, commercial-grade low-carbon fuels and chemical feedstocks Diversified Technology Pathways: A deeper look into the Company’s licensing agreements with its base technology partners (including Alterra Energy and BTG Bioliquids) to convert both waste plastics and biomass into a crude fuel, which is then upgraded into drop-in renewable fuels and chemicals product

A deeper look into the Company’s licensing agreements with its base technology partners (including Alterra Energy and BTG Bioliquids) to convert both waste plastics and biomass into a crude fuel, which is then upgraded into drop-in renewable fuels and chemicals product De-risked Growth Strategy: A focus on its "commercially ready" structures that utilize proven, validated technologies to minimize scale-up risk and accelerate speed-to-market



The updated investor presentation is available on Abundia’s Investor Relations website in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc.

Abundia Global Impact Group, Inc. (NYSE American: AGIG), formerly Houston American Energy Corp., is a low-carbon energy company focused on converting waste into value. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we are developing commercial-scale facilities that transform waste plastics and biomass into drop-in fuels and low-carbon chemical feedstocks. Our flagship project at Cedar Port positions Abundia at the center of the Gulf Coast’s energy and chemical infrastructure, with access to feedstock supply chains, upgrading partners, and end markets.

For more information, please visit www.abundiaimpact.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information generally is accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements about the Company’s ability to comply with the terms and conditions as set forth in the License Agreement and the Company’s ability to successfully produce renewable fuels and chemicals. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties impacting the Company’s business including, risks related to its current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on NYSE American, the Company’s ability to predict its rate of growth, and (ii) other risks as set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company’s business is disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC on www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

