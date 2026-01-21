Fighter Aircrafts Research Report 2026: $142.4 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fighter Aircrafts Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The fighter aircraft market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $97.22 billion in 2025 to an estimated $104.26 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 7.2%. Key factors contributing to this growth include global defense budget increases, air force modernization initiatives, technological advancements in avionics and stealth capabilities, and the rise of multirole and interceptor fighter aircraft. Additionally, the demand for precision-guided weapon systems in fighter jets and expanded domestic and international defense contracts are major growth drivers.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $142.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.1%. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for next-generation stealth and hypersonic fighter jets, advancements in AI-assisted and autonomous flight systems, and the broad adoption of multirole fighters for diverse military operations. Notable trends include the integration of stealth technology, the development of advanced weapon systems, and enhanced airframe survivability and maneuverability.

Increased defense spending is a significant factor propelling the fighter aircraft market. For instance, the UK's defense spending is projected to climb to USD 98.2 billion by 2028/29, promoting the ongoing procurement and development of cutting-edge aerial platforms. Strategic partnerships among major companies are crucial, as illustrated by Boeing's collaboration with AI Engineering Services Limited to enhance India's MRO capabilities and Embraer's joint production line with Saab AB for Gripen jets in Brazil.

Top companies in this competitive market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, and BAE Systems, among others. Geographically, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, while Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The industry faces challenges from global changes in trade relations and tariffs, impacting costs and delivery timelines, but also driving local manufacturing and national defense self-reliance initiatives.

The report on the fighter aircraft market provides comprehensive insights and analysis on the sector's current and future state. It offers valuable data, including market size, regional shares, and detailed market trends, enabling stakeholders to navigate and thrive in this dynamic field. The report also highlights the essential role of fighter aircraft in military operations, with significant advancements across their numerous systems and components.

Countries such as Australia, China, Germany, and the USA are covered in the market report, which details various fighter aircraft types and market values at factory gate prices. These values include revenues from sales, based on consumption values within specified regions, excluding resale revenues along the supply chain.

Markets Covered: Conventional Take-Off and Landing, Short Take-Off and Landing, Vertical Take-Off and Landing.

Conventional Take-Off and Landing, Short Take-Off and Landing, Vertical Take-Off and Landing. Systems Covered: Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, Weapon System.

Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, Weapon System. Applications: Homeland Security, Defense, Others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $104.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $142.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



