Passenger Aircrafts Research Report 2026: $123+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Aircrafts Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The passenger aircraft market is experiencing robust growth, poised to expand from $96.91 billion in 2025 to $123.08 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 5%. This positive trend can be attributed to the rapid demand for next-generation fuel-efficient models, significant investments in sustainable aviation technologies, and the expansion of airline networks across emerging markets. Additionally, the demand for wide-body and narrow-body aircraft is increasing to support both long-haul and regional travel demands.

The key influences on market growth include technological advancements in aircraft design, particularly electric propulsion systems which significantly improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. For example, Beta Technologies introduced the ALIA eVTOL aircraft, designed for urban transport, featuring minimal noise and optimized performance for sustainable aviation.

Another catalyst for market expansion is the growing demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, which accompany the acquisition of new aircraft, particularly as fleets become more diverse and technologically advanced. The MRO services market is predicted to benefit from expanding contract services and integration of OEM-provided support. The surge in regional air travel, supported by a diverse range of small-jet deliveries, is further enhancing the market landscape.

Significant corporate activities underscore this growth; in January 2024, Avia Solutions Group acquired SmartLynx Australia to bolster their global reach and penetrate the Asia-Pacific market more effectively, diversifying operations between hemispheres and enhancing ACMI and wet-lease capabilities. This strategic move highlights the increasing globalization of passenger aircraft operations.

North America is currently the largest market and is expected to outpace other regions in growth rate, driven by demand fluctuations, trade relations, and tariffs impacting the aerospace sector. Tariffs have elevated production costs and impacted procurement cycles, notably in segments reliant on imported materials. However, these challenges have prompted OEMs to localize production, consequently intensifying domestic supply chain networks.

Notable companies in this market involve giants like The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, and Bombardier Inc., who are increasingly investing in innovative aircraft materials and sustainable solutions. These advancements are critical in maintaining competitive advantages as airlines strive to meet escalating consumer expectations and environmental standards.

The comprehensive passenger aircraft market report reveals detailed insights into market size, regional shares, industry trends, and stakeholder opportunities. It provides a nuanced understanding of the current and future scenarios, enabling stakeholders to adapt effectively to market dynamics.

This report, by highlighting strategic developments, challenges, and competitive analyses, serves as an essential tool for stakeholders seeking to leverage emerging opportunities in the rapidly evolving global passenger aircraft market.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Single-Aisle Aircraft, Twin-Aisle Aircraft, Regional Jets, Business Jets.

Single-Aisle Aircraft, Twin-Aisle Aircraft, Regional Jets, Business Jets. Companies Mentioned: Major industry players including Boeing, Airbus, Textron, and many others.

Major industry players including Boeing, Airbus, Textron, and many others. Geographic Coverage: Extensive coverage of markets in Australia, Brazil, China, and several other key regions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $101.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $123.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

Antonov Design Bureau

Leonardo S.p.A.

Textron Inc.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Dassault Aviation SA

Bombardier Inc.

Embraer SA

Saab AB

Cessna Aircraft Company

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Irkut Corporation

Piaggio Aero Industries S.p.A.

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI)

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. (COMAC)

Piper Aircraft Inc.

Quest Aircraft Company

Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company

Viking Air Ltd.

Ilyushin Aviation Complex - JSC

Cirrus Aircraft Corporation

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

Diamond Aircraft Industries Inc.

Honda Aircraft Company Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pujxie

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment