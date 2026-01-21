Aircraft Insulation Research Report 2026: $14+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Insulation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft insulation market has seen significant expansion recently, poised to grow from $9.37 billion in 2025 to $10.17 billion in 2026, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth trajectory hinges on factors such as enhanced thermal insulation for passenger and crew protection against extreme temperatures, increasing adoption of acoustic and anti-vibration insulation for better cabin comfort, and stricter regulations prioritizing fire-resistant materials for heightened safety. Moreover, the aviation industry's expansion is driving the consumption of foam- and composite-based insulations, with the sector increasingly turning to lightweight materials like cellulose and natural fibers to reduce aircraft weight.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $14.03 billion by 2030, sustained by advancements in next-generation aircraft that necessitate sophisticated multi-functional insulation solutions. The shift towards eco-efficient and recyclable materials in aviation, along with the demand for high-performance ceramic and metal composite insulations, reinforces this growth trajectory. Modernization of global fleets further fuels the need for insulation replacements and retrofits, while technological innovations continue to enhance insulation's thermal, acoustic, and fire-resistant characteristics. A notable trend is the growing inclination towards lightweight composite and multi-functional insulation materials.

The rise in helicopter demand is anticipated to further boost the aircraft insulation market. Due to helicopters' versatile applications in commercial, medical, and defense sectors, there is a growing need for improved cabin comfort, noise reduction, and thermal efficiency. For instance, Airbus Helicopters reported nearly a 10% order intake increase in 2024, driven by growth across various applications. Insulation solutions support this momentum, reinforcing helicopter reliability in diverse operations.

Leading companies in the aircraft electrical systems sector are leveraging innovative monitoring technologies, like next-generation insulation monitoring devices, to enhance system safety and efficiency. For example, Sensata Technologies Holding plc recently unveiled their SIM200 device, improving fault detection and high-voltage system monitoring, thereby boosting safety and reducing maintenance costs in modern aerospace applications.

ALTANA AG's acquisition of Von Roll Holding AG in 2023 underscores a strategy to advance electromobility and renewable energy markets by integrating Von Roll's cutting-edge insulation and high-voltage solutions. Key players in the aircraft insulation segment include BASF SE, AVS Industries LLC, Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Co., and other major names, each contributing to market dynamics with their innovations.

Regionally, North America dominated the aircraft insulation market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific forecasted as the fastest-growing region. This growth is amid fluctuating trade dynamics globally, where changing tariffs increase raw material costs, impacting manufacturers' production expenses. However, these developments encourage local sourcing and stimulate regional manufacturing advancements.

The present and future landscape of the aircraft insulation market is detailed comprehensively in the research report, delivering insights crucial for thriving within this sector. The types of insulation covered include thermal, acoustic, vibration, and electrical insulation, applicable across various aircraft platforms and components. The report further encompasses a broad geographical scope, covering markets in the USA, UK, Germany, and more, offering a complete view of the industry evolution and opportunities.

Markets Covered:

Type: Thermal Insulation, Acoustic and Vibration Insulation, Electric Insulation

Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Material: Foamed Plastics, Fiberglass, Mineral Wool, Ceramic-Based Materials

Application: Airframe, Propulsion System

Key Companies Mentioned:

BASF SE

AVS Industries

Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

BASF SE

AVS Industries Limited Liability Company

Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company

Duracote Corporation

Boyd Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Rogers Corporation

Elmelin Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Johns Manville

Hutchinson SA

Polymer Technologies Inc.

Lamart Corporation

Safran S.A

Triumph Group Inc.

Transdigm Group Inc.

Zotefoams plc

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Zodiac Aerospace

Armacell International S.A.

Unifrax I LLC

Cabot Corporation

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Aeroflex Industries Limited

Autex Industries Ltd.

Cellofoam North America Inc.

Insul-Therm International Inc.

Pacor Inc.

Thermal Control Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vy3yq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment