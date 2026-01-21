Firefighting Aircraft Research Report 2026: $13.87 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firefighting Aircraft Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The firefighting aircraft market is experiencing robust growth, projected to reach $10.36 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.2%. This expansion is fueled by an increasing frequency of wildfires, prompting demand for aerial firefighting support, and government investment in firefighting fleets. Notable advancements include targeted water scoopers and smokejumpers for challenging terrains, along with enhanced airborne surveillance improving fire-response coordination. Furthermore, refurbishment and conversion of older aircraft into firefighting platforms continue to play a crucial role.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand even further, reaching $13.87 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6%. This growth is driven by investment in advanced firefighting technologies, the rise of autonomous aircraft for riskier fire zones, and expanding contracting and leasing programs for seasonal operations. Significant trends in this period include the deployment of large airtankers, increased use of water scoopers for quicker response, adoption of multipurpose helicopters, and innovation in drone-based wildfire surveillance.

The demand is further propelled by the rising number of wildfires, with significant year-on-year increases in incidents reported by leading coordination centers. For example, the National Interagency Fire Center noted a considerable rise in wildfire frequency and acreage burned from 2023 to 2024, underscoring the urgent need for more and better-equipped firefighting aircraft.

Leading companies are prioritizing technological advancements to enhance operational efficiency and safety. For instance, Sikorsky has partnered with CAL FIRE to introduce an autonomy-enabled S-70i FIREHAWK helicopter, enhancing response times and pilot safety through AI-assisted navigation and real-time data integration. Meanwhile, Vallfirest's acquisition of Aerial Fire Control PTY LTD exemplifies strategic maneuvers to consolidate expertise in cutting-edge aerial firefighting systems.

Prominent players in the market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Leonardo S.p.A., and Textron Inc. These companies are at the forefront, driving innovation and expanding operational capabilities through strategic collaborations. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region leads the market, with North America emerging as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The firefighting aircraft market is also impacted by global trade relations and tariff changes, affecting component costs and supply chains. Such dynamics promote domestic production and innovation, although they pose challenges to fixed-wing and high-capacity rotary-wing segments.

Overall, the firefighting aircraft market is set to expand significantly, supported by technological advances, strategic partnerships, and growing demand driven by escalating wildfire occurrences globally. This comprehensive market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios, equipping stakeholders with essential insights to navigate the evolving landscape effectively.

By Type: Fixed Wing; Multi-Rotor

Fixed Wing; Multi-Rotor By Water Capacity: Less Than 5,000 Ltr; 5,000-10,000 Ltr; More than 10,000 Ltr

Less Than 5,000 Ltr; 5,000-10,000 Ltr; More than 10,000 Ltr By Application: Firefighting Organizations; Military; Other Applications

Firefighting Organizations; Military; Other Applications

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global



