Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Research Report 2026: $129.86 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhauling (MRO) services market has demonstrated significant growth in recent years, with projections indicating an upward trend. The market size, valued at $91.03 billion in 2025, is anticipated to reach $97.02 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This expansion results from various factors such as the burgeoning global commercial and military aviation fleets, advanced aircraft requiring specialized maintenance, and increased production of spare parts for aircraft components. Additionally, the emergence of dedicated MRO service providers and government mandates for regular aircraft inspections contribute to this growth.

Looking ahead, the market size is expected to escalate to $129.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. The forecast period promises further advancements, driven by the increasing demand for MRO services for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles. As global air travel proliferates, so too does the demand for aircraft maintenance, aided by the adoption of predictive maintenance technologies leveraging AI and IoT. The expansion of MRO networks in emerging markets and investments in sustainable and efficient maintenance solutions further bolster this trajectory. Emerging trends include enhanced demand for scheduled maintenance contracts and growth in retrofits and upgrades for aircraft avionics systems.

In 2025, commercial aircraft demand markedly influences the growth trajectory of the MRO services market. Notably, 596 aircraft deliveries in the first half of 2025 represented a 19% increase over 2024, according to ADS Group Limited. This rising demand boosts the MRO market, underscoring the essential role of these services in maintaining aircraft safety, reliability, and airworthiness.

Leading industry players focus on predictive maintenance systems to enhance operational efficiency and solidify their market position. For example, Embraer Services & Support introduced a new version of its Aircraft Health Analysis and Diagnosis (AHEAD) system in June 2023, which represents a shift towards predictive maintenance supported by advanced monitoring systems.

The strategic acquisition landscape also shapes the MRO market. In August 2023, HEICO Corporation acquired Wencor Group, Inc. for $2.05 billion, aiming to extend its Flight Support Group's reach and leverage Wencor's complementary capabilities. This integration promises to deliver cost-effective solutions to customers and accelerate growth.

Asia-Pacific, the largest region in the market as of 2025, leads MRO services, with Eastern Europe emerging as the fastest-growing region. The industry involves top players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Group SE, The Boeing Company, and Leonardo SpA, among others. These companies are pivotal in advancing the global MRO landscape, accommodating the growing needs within domestic and international spheres.

The market faces challenges from global trade tensions and tariffs on aircraft components, which disrupt supply chains and elevate costs, impacting maintenance schedules and aircraft downtime. Nonetheless, such dynamics encourage local sourcing and regional manufacturing investments, fostering innovative and cost-efficient maintenance strategies. Despite these hurdles, the market exemplifies resilience and adaptability, particularly in its transition towards predictive and sustainable practices.

Coverage and Scope

Types of MRO services include Commercial Aircrafts, Helicopters, Gliders, Drones, Turbines, and Engines.

Key aircraft divisions covered are Engine, Cabin Interior, Airframe, and Avionics. Market size categories include Wide-Body, Narrow-Body, and Regional.

In-depth analysis for Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Leading companies include Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo, Bae Systems, and others across global markets.

Report Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $97.02 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $129.86 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6%
Regions Covered Global



