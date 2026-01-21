Viewbix Highlights Major Early Progress in Quantum Error Correction Technology

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, recently announced a key breakthrough from its quantum-focused initiatives.

Quantum Transportation Ltd. - a minority-owned subsidiary of Quantum X Labs Ltd., the Israeli quantum tech group Viewbix is in the process of acquiring - has successfully completed Milestone 1 in its Transformer-Based Quantum Decoder program.

What was achieved in Milestone 1?

A thorough patent feasibility assessment.

In-depth research into Quantum Error Correction (QEC) models - the critical "fix" that makes quantum computers reliable at scale.

Finalization of a transformer architecture (the same powerful AI model family behind ChatGPT and similar breakthroughs) tailored for decoding quantum errors.



Quantum computers have the potential to solve problems in drug discovery, materials science, optimization, finance, and more that are impossible for today's classical computers. But real-world quantum hardware is noisy and error-prone - qubits lose their state quickly due to "noise."

Quantum Error Correction is widely considered one of the key hurdles to practical, large-scale quantum computing.

This program uses transformer-based machine learning (cutting-edge AI) to create a decoder that's potentially:

Faster and more accurate than traditional methods.

Able to generalize across different quantum codes and noise types (a huge advantage for flexibility).

Scalable as quantum hardware grows.



By hitting this milestone, Quantum Transportation has met the requirements tied its key IP license from Ramot at Tel Aviv University (TAU's tech transfer office). This license provides rights related to a pending patent for a machine-learning-powered QEC decoder. Missing the milestone could have jeopardized those rights — so completing it on time is a meaningful de-risking step.

What's next? Quantum Transportation is now moving to Milestone 2: System Proof of Concept. This will involve:

Expanded simulations to test performance.

Exploring real-world implementation paths.

Early discussions with potential design partners and collaborators.



Viewbix recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to 100% (and not less than 85%) of Quantum X Labs (the “Acquisition”), encompassing its expanding patent portfolio, including prior IP in quantum error correction. The acquisition is expected to close within 90 days of the date of execution of the definitive agreement, which was December 15, 2025, subject to final due diligence, regulatory approvals, the approval of the Company’s stockholders in accordance with applicable rules or regulations of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and customary closing conditions. On January 5, 2026, Viewbix announced that it had received the requisite stockholder approval via written consent of the majority of its stockholders (the “Stockholder Consent”) and on January 15, 2026, Viewbix filed a definitive information statement on Schedule 14C with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pursuant to Delaware Law, the actions to be taken pursuant to the Stockholder Consent shall be effective on the 20th day after the definitive information statement on Schedule 14C is mailed or furnished to Viewbix’s stockholders.

About Viewbix Inc.

Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) is an advanced technologies company that, through certain of its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Metagramm Software Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software. The company offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Viewbix, visit https://view-bix.com/

More information about Quantum X Labs visit: https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses Quantum Transportation moving to Milestone 2: System Proof of Concept, the timing and completion of the acquisition, the receipt of regulatory approvals, the receipt of approval by the Company’s stockholders and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the acquisition. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Viewbix’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Viewbix undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Viewbix is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

