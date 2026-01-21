CZR Exchange Expands Global Profile as Founder Charlie Rothkopf Participates in World Economic Forum in Davos

Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, a next-generation global digital asset trading platform, strengthened its international profile as Founder Charlie Rothkopf participated in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. The engagement reflects CZR Exchange’s growing role in global discussions shaping the future of finance, technology, and economic policy.



CZR Exchange Founder Charlie Rothkopf

The World Economic Forum convenes senior government officials, institutional investors, multinational executives, regulators, and innovators from around the world to address critical global challenges and emerging opportunities. Rothkopf’s participation positioned CZR Exchange alongside influential stakeholders examining the evolution of capital markets, financial infrastructure, and the expanding role of digital assets in the global economy.

During the forum, Rothkopf engaged in a series of strategic discussions and private meetings focused on regulatory alignment, institutional adoption, and the technological foundations required to support secure, scalable trading platforms. These conversations reflected a broader industry shift toward building resilient, compliant, and performance-driven digital asset exchanges capable of operating across multiple jurisdictions.

“Davos is where global priorities intersect with long-term thinking,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder of CZR Exchange. “Participating in these discussions is essential for building market infrastructure that meets institutional standards while remaining accessible, transparent, and future-ready.”

CZR Exchange continues to gain traction as it advances toward key operational milestones, with a clear emphasis on execution quality, refined user experience, and regulatory preparedness. The platform is designed to serve professional traders and global market participants alike, prioritizing transparency, performance, and long-term sustainability.

Rothkopf’s presence at the World Economic Forum underscores CZR Exchange’s broader strategy of direct engagement with policymakers, capital allocators, and industry leaders to help shape the next phase of digital asset market development. As regulatory frameworks mature and institutional participation accelerates, CZR Exchange aims to position itself as a trusted bridge between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem.

With increasing visibility on the global stage, CZR Exchange is emerging as a platform to watch: built with intent, informed by dialogue, and aligned with the future of global financial markets.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

X | Instagram | Discord | Telegram

Media Contact

press@czrex.com

+1 (646) 555-0193

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or cryptocurrencies. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this release are solely those of the issuing company or its authorized representatives. The publisher, distributor, and any associated third parties make no representations or guarantees of profit, and explicitly disclaim any liability for losses or damages incurred as a result of using or relying on the information presented.

Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments carry a high level of risk, including the potential loss of all capital. There are no guarantees of performance, and markets may become illiquid or go to zero. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own independent research and consult with licensed financial professionals before making any investment decisions.

By accessing and reading this press release, you agree not to reproduce, distribute, or use this content for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. Use of this content signifies your acceptance of these terms.

For any questions or clarifications, please contact the issuing company directly. Do not contact the publisher, distributor, or any unrelated third party.