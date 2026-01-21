Connected Aircraft Research Report 2026: $17.94 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Aircraft Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The connected aircraft market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $9.11 billion in 2025 to $10.53 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 15.5%. This growth is driven by rising adoption of satellite-based connectivity, real-time data exchange, and demand for enhanced passenger services. Furthermore, advancements in airborne communication systems, along with airline investments, are optimizing fuel use and flight efficiency. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $17.94 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.3%, propelled by next-gen broadband satellite networks and increased adoption of predictive analytics, emphasizing real-time fleet management and cyber-secure communication.

Air travel increases are substantially driving the connected aircraft market. For instance, in November 2024, Eurostat reported that EU air travel surged in 2023, reaching 973 million passengers, marking a 19.3% increase from 2022. This rise in air travel is prompting airlines to expand their fleets, thereby boosting the market's growth.

Key industry players, such as Garmin and Viasat Inc., are focusing on developing cutting-edge features like avionics-connectivity datalink systems, which enable wireless communication and system monitoring, thus enhancing operational efficiency. Garmin's July 2023 launch of the PlaneSync system exemplifies this trend, highlighting the shift toward automated processes and remote system monitoring via 4G LTE or Wi-Fi connectivity.

Viasat Inc.'s acquisition of Inmarsat in May 2023 has fortified its satellite communication capabilities, reflecting the strategic moves within the industry to enhance inflight services for commercial and military aircraft. This acquisition underscores the sector's focus on integrating advanced communication technologies to meet evolving market demands.

Prominent companies in this space include Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, and The Boeing Company, which are all instrumental in shaping the connected aircraft landscape. North America remains the largest and fastest-growing region, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market, particularly influencing satellite communication components' costs. However, tariffs have motivated domestic production and R&D investments, fostering cost-effective solutions. The connected aircraft market research provides a comprehensive overview of these dynamics, detailing market size, regional shares, competitive analysis, and trends.

The report covers diverse geographies, including the USA, Canada, UK, China, and more, offering insights into market revenues, consumption values, and production origin. As the industry progresses, connected aircraft solutions are set to revolutionize aviation efficiency, safety, and passenger experience with innovative connectivity and data management advancements.

Key Sections of the Report

Market characteristics, including an overview of key products and services, major innovations, and developments.

Supply chain analysis detailing raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis, along with a list of competitors across the chain.

Trends and strategies highlighting digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation.

An overview of the regulatory and investment landscape, including key frameworks, bodies, policies, and investment flows.

Market size in terms of both historical and forecast growth, addressing technological advancements, geopolitical factors, and economic trends.

TAM analysis offering strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring based on growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile.

Segmentation analysis diving into sub-markets and regional breakdowns, with expanded coverage of markets like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape analysis, including market shares, leading companies, and significant financial deals.

Company scoring matrix evaluating companies based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Systems, Solutions by Connectivity (Inflight, Air-to-Air, Air-to-Ground), and Frequency Band (Ka-band, Ku-band, L-band) for Commercial and Military Applications.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Honeywell International Inc.

Gogo Inc.

Thales Group

Inmarsat PLC

Collins Aerospace

Viasat Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

Bombardier Aviation

Kontron AG

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Nelco Ltd.

Eutelsat S.A.

Zodiac Aerospace

L3Harris Technologies

Societe Internationale de Telecommunications Aeronautiques

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Cobham Aerospace Communications

Astronics Corporation

SmartSky Networks LLC

Intelsat S.A.

Iridium Communications Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

Avionica Inc.

Satcom Direct Inc.

Airspan Networks Inc.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Phasor Inc.

