Wix Launches Wix Harmony, the AI Website Builder that Merges Human and Artificial Intelligence, Reinventing Web Creation

Wix Harmony provides a first‑of‑its‑kind hybrid experience: vibe coding with full drag‑and‑drop control, all built on Wix’s enterprise‑grade infrastructure and available to everyone

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX),a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence, today announced Wix Harmony, the company’s new flagship AI website builder designed for ease, speed, and professional‑grade results. Wix Harmony uniquely combines vibe coding with Wix’s powerful visual editing capabilities, delivering the speed of AI generation together with pixel‑perfect design control and the reliability of Wix’s mature, production‑ready platform.

At the heart of Wix Harmony is Aria, an AI agent specialized in building high‑quality websites. Aria understands natural language and the full context of a site, so users can describe what they want and Aria can execute it – from simple tasks like updating color palettes to complex ones like redesigning an entire page or adding commerce capabilities. Unlike many vibe‑based tools, Aria is built on Wix’s unique underlying architecture, ensuring that changes in one area do not break the code, add bugs, or change the functionality in a different part of the site. Every action is applied across the experience, backed by the same production‑grade quality and reliability that support millions of businesses on Wix.

“Our focus is on combining the best new technologies with modern design, and this is the power of Wix,” said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO at Wix. “With Wix Harmony, now anyone can create a beautiful website, design easily with prompts and natural language without sacrificing scalability, security, reliability and performance. This is the benchmark of what a website builder should be.”

Today, many vibe‑coding tools are often used to generate quick demos or lightweight MVPs, not full‑scale, production-ready websites. In many of these experiences, the output can include bugs, security gaps, and code that does not scale. By contrast, traditional web creation platforms provide more stability but typically lack the speed and flexibility of natural language creation. Wix Harmony is designed to bridge this gap: it combines the performance and speed of AI‑driven natural language and drag‑and‑drop creation with the security, reliability, and scalability required to power a fast and fully operational business website.

Wix Harmony achieves this through:

AI creation and visual refinement: Users can generate entire sites, pages, or individual sections using natural language, then immediately refine them visually with full drag-and-drop control. Start from a prompt, a template, or a blank canvas and move seamlessly between AI-assisted creation and manual editing. Underneath it all is a stable foundation that ensures changes to one section don't unexpectedly break the rest of the site, enabling fast iteration with pixel-perfect results.

AI that works alongside the creator: Rather than a one-time generator, Aria operates continuously across the editor. Understanding the site's structure and intent, and supporting creation and optimization tasks, explaining how things work, and proactively flagging issues, all while keeping full control in human hands.

Production‑grade infrastructure and business capabilities: Every site created with Wix Harmony runs on Wix's strong, reliable infrastructure. Advanced commerce, scheduling, transactions, and payments are built-in, along with everything needed to run a modern website. Accessibility monitoring, industry‑leading SEO and GEO, high performance, and privacy-by-design infrastructure for compliance with regulations like GDPR are included by default.

A true enterprise‑grade infrastructure: With 99.99% uptime and professional‑grade security, Wix's infrastructure can support billions of visitors a day. Every Wix Harmony website is truly ready to run real, live businesses, with everything needed to operate at scale.

Generating custom elements: Use chat or prompts to generate native components with built-in logic and code, fully editable alongside manual design tools.

Combining all of these components together with Wix’s long-standing leadership in web development, Wix Harmony is poised to be the top vibe website platform available today.

Abrahami added, “Wix Harmony is our answer to how people build and create content - a builder that maintains all the quality and reliability Wix is known for, while embracing a new, faster way to create. Our ambition is simple: if you have an idea and a vision, Wix Harmony should be the fastest, most powerful way to turn it into a functional and beautiful website.”

Wix Harmony will begin rolling out in English in the coming weeks and will gradually become available to all Wix users. Read more from Abrahami in his article . Omer Shai, CMO of Wix shared his perspective and Nir Zohar, President of Wix included his point of view . For more information about Wix Harmony visit https://www. wix.com/harmony .





