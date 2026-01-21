KN Energies-operated Klaipėda LNG reloading station records growth in 2025

The Klaipėda liquefied natural gas (LNG) reloading station operated by AB KN Energies closed 2025 with record operational results. During the year, 1,834 LNG truck loadings were carried out, representing a 31% increase compared to 2024, when 1,396 LNG trucks were loaded. This marks the highest annual result since the start of the station’s operations. December 2025 was also record-breaking, both in terms of LNG truck loadings and the number of small-scale LNG carriers handled.

Growth was also recorded in the maritime segment. In 2025, 26 small-scale LNG carriers were handled at the reloading station jetty, which is 30% more than in 2024, when 20 LNG carriers were received. Both the annual and individual monthly figures represent the highest results in the station’s operational history.

According to Mindaugas Navikas, Chief Commercial Officer of KN Energies, these results reflect the strengthening commercial LNG activities segment of KN Energies, the steadily growing demand for small-scale LNG in the region, and the station’s role in developing a regional LNG value chain.

“We see that this growth trend will continue in the future: demand for small-scale LNG distribution, particularly in Poland, is steadily increasing, businesses are showing sustained interest in the station’s capabilities, and this, in turn, opens up opportunities to further expand the station’s activities — for example, by offering the biomethane virtual liquefaction service that is already in demand at the Klaipėda LNG terminal,” says Mindaugas Navikas.

For the sixth consecutive year, the commercial operator of the Klaipėda LNG reloading station is the Polish energy group ORLEN. Under a strategic partnership agreement signed in 2020 and extended in 2025 until 2030, ORLEN carries out LNG trading activities in Klaipėda and cooperates with small-scale LNG market participants in the region. KN Energies is responsible for the technical operation of the station, including its maintenance, operational management, and the execution of handling operations.





More information is available on the KN Energies website:

https://knenergies.lt/en/regional-lng-value-chain-becomes-a-reality-klaipeda-lng-reloading-station-closes-2025-with-record-results/





Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, ph. +370 46 391772