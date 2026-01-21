A. Duie Pyle Breaks Ground on Integrated Warehouse and LTL Service Center at Port 460 Logistics Center, Servicing the Port of Virginia

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), Rockefeller Group and Matan Companies today announced that Pyle has purchased a 43-acre site at Port 460 Logistics Center in Suffolk, Va. Pyle, a premier, 101-year-old, family-owned and operated provider of asset- and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, plans to develop an integrated logistics campus designed to support warehouse operations, LTL cross-dock services and transloading in the Norfolk region.

The project, located at 3047 Starboard Court, Suffolk, VA 23434, will bring a 52-door LTL cross-dock and 200,000 square-feet of warehouse (expandable to 420,000 square-feet) operations under one roof. This approach enables customers to benefit from a more integrated solution that combines storage, transportation and immediate access to Pyle’s final-mile network. Service offerings will include warehousing and distribution, transloading, as well as LTL, contract dedicated services, drayage and truckload management brokerage services. The facility will provide seamless connections into the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Ohio freight corridors given the proximity to the Port of Virginia, a key hub of import and export freight activity along the east coast.

“Our expansion in the Suffolk–Norfolk market reflects a strategic response to the rapidly evolving demands of today’s supply chain,” said Frank Granieri, Chief Commercial Officer at A. Duie Pyle. “In recent years, shippers have navigated unprecedented disruptions, elevating the need for speed, resilience and adaptability across their networks. By establishing this integrated warehouse and LTL service center near the Port of Virginia, we’re not just enhancing our capacity; we’re addressing the pressing need for more efficient, adaptive solutions that streamline operations in a high-demand market. This facility will allow Pyle to offer enhanced services that drive transparency, improve supply chain connectivity and, ultimately, deliver the flexibility and speed that today’s shippers require to remain competitive.”

The new facility has an estimated completion date of Q2 2027 and is expected to create new jobs within the first year of operation. These positions will span various operational roles, from warehouse staff to drivers, all contributing to the continued growth of Pyle’s service network. As the facility becomes fully operational, it is expected to increase employment in the area and further bolster the local economy. The facility will support Pyle’s entire transportation network, stretching from Virginia to Maine and west through Ohio, while enhancing speed, flexibility and overall supply chain connectivity for customers.

“Matan and Rockefeller Group are pleased to welcome the first tenant to Port 460,” said JP Matan, Director of Leasing at Matan Companies. “Pyle is a well-respected name in the logistics industry and recognized our project as the ideal location for their fourth location in Virginia.”

Rockefeller Group and Matan broke ground on Port 460 in September 2024 and are nearing completion of the first two buildings, a 339,150 square foot distribution center and a 246,490 square foot distribution center. Pyle will be developing Building 5 as part of the project’s Phase 1 master plan. In a joint venture partnership with Mitsubishi Estate New York, Chuo Nittochi and Taisei USA LLC, the master-planned logistics park will deliver 2.4 million square feet of industrial space across five buildings in phase one. A second phase totaling 2.6 million square feet will follow after the completion of phase one.

“Rockefeller Group and Matan’s sale of the Building 5 site at Port 460 to A. Duie Pyle is a major win for Suffolk and a strong vote of confidence in our city’s growing logistics economy,” said Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman. “We’re proud to welcome A. Duie Pyle to Suffolk as they create new jobs and strengthen our tax base. Pyle expects to create up to 50 jobs in its first year of completion further bolstering our local economy.”

“The Port of Virginia is pleased to welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Port 460 Logistics Center and to the greater port community,” said Sarah McCoy, Interim CEO and Executive Director of The Virginia Port Authority. “This investment highlights the confidence that industry leaders have in Virginia’s position as a premier logistics gateway on the East Coast. As we continue to expand capacity and enhance efficiency across our terminals, partners like Pyle play an important role in strengthening the supply chain and advancing economic growth throughout the Commonwealth.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, please visit www.aduiepyle.com .

JLL’s Gregg Christoffersen and Kristopher Kennedy are handling leasing at Port 460. For more information about Port 460 and its progress, visit port460.com .

ABOUT ROCKEFELLER GROUP

Rockefeller Group develops, owns and operates extraordinary properties across the United States. For nearly a century, the company has delivered exceptional experiences and value creation through dedication to quality in the built environment. The company’s portfolio spans the development of industrial, office, multifamily and mixed-use projects across six geographic regions as well as significant ownership interest in and management of approximately six million square feet of world-class office space in Manhattan. Visit RockefellerGroup.com.

ABOUT MATAN COMPANIES

Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region’s premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 45 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm’s current portfolio consists of over 7 million square feet of industrial/bio-life science/office assets, 15 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily and manufactured housing units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including entitlement/construction management, asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit mataninc.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.