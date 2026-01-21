Fundbox Expands Into Australia With MA Financial Group–Backed Warehouse to Power Embedded Capital for SMB Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO and SYDNEY, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox , the leading provider of embedded capital infrastructure for small businesses, today announced its expansion into Australia, bringing its proven technology, underwriting, and capital capabilities to platforms serving Australian SMBs. As part of its entry into the region, Fundbox is powering the launch of digital-first capital tools for platforms like Stripe to help Australian businesses access fast, seamless financing.

With a fully white-labeled, plug-and-play integration, Fundbox enables platforms in Australia to offer embedded financing without building a capital stack from scratch, helping them support their users. Designed for platforms, Fundbox goes beyond traditional bank and alternative lending models to deliver a faster, more seamless financing experience.

Since 2013, Fundbox has pioneered embedded capital in the United States, enabling more than 170,000 small businesses to access over $6 billion in financing. Its arrival in Australia brings that scale, expertise, and infrastructure to a new market where SMBs form the backbone of the economy.

As part of its international expansion, Fundbox has raised a warehouse facility that can be upsized to $100m AUS from funds managed by global alternative asset manager MA Financial Group. This facility further supports Fundbox’s ability to deliver fast, integrated working-capital solutions and contributes to the company’s more than $2b USD in annual global funding capacity.

“Expanding into Australia marks a major milestone in our mission to embed capital into the platforms that power the global SMB economy,” said Prashant Fuloria, CEO at Fundbox. “SMB platforms – including payment providers, vertical SaaS companies, neobanks, and commerce marketplaces – can now launch embedded capital products in Australia quickly, compliantly, and with confidence.”

Guy Kaufman, Executive Director in MA Financial’s Global Credit Solutions team said, “We are excited to partner with Fundbox on this milestone transaction, supporting its expansion into Australia through a bespoke asset-backed lending facility. Fundbox has developed a differentiated and scalable platform, and we look forward to supporting the firm’s growth in the Australian market.”

Why This Matters for the Australian SMB Economy

Australian SMBs gain simple, transparent financing delivered directly through the platforms they already use. Faster expansion for platforms : Providers can enter new markets without having to build lending, underwriting, or capital infrastructure themselves.

: Providers can enter new markets without having to build lending, underwriting, or capital infrastructure themselves. Unlocking institutional capital: Embedded finance creates a scalable channel for asset managers like MA Financial to access the Australian SMB opportunity, aligning institutional capital with real-economy demand.



Fundbox’s launch in Australia reflects its broader strategy: becoming the global infrastructure layer that enables digital platforms worldwide to embed financial tools natively into their experience.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is a leader in capital infrastructure, enabling embedded finance for the digital SMB economy. Since 2013, it has supported more than 170,000 small businesses with over $6 billion in financing. Fundbox powers platform-native, technology-forward capital products, helping partners scale globally with embedded finance.

About MA Financial Group

MA Financial Group is a global alternative asset manager specialising in private credit, real estate and hospitality. We lend to property, corporate and specialty finance sectors and provide corporate advice. We invest and manage A$13.3 billion on behalf of our clients, are responsible for A$165 billion in managed loans and have advised on over A$125 billion in advisory and equity capital market transactions. We have over 800 professionals across locations in Australia, China, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, the Philippines, and the United States. For more information, please visit https://mafinancial.com.

Media Contact:

pr@fundbox.com