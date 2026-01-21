eSHARE and SMX Announce FedRAMP Moderate Agency ATO for eSHARE’s Trusted Collaboration Suite

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSHARE, a leader in secure collaboration for Microsoft 365, and SMX, a mission-focused technology and compliance partner, today jointly announced that eSHARE has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO) for its cloud-delivered secure collaboration platform by leveraging the SMX Elevate Intelligent Automation Platform.

By leveraging Elevate IAP’s built-in controls, automations, and accreditation accelerator services, eSHARE can now deliver secure, compliant collaboration capabilities to U.S. federal agencies significantly faster than with traditional, standalone authorization approaches.

This milestone enables eSHARE to accelerate its entry into the federal market and extend secure, compliant external collaboration capabilities across U.S. government agencies and highly regulated environments. The FedRAMP ATO positions eSHARE’s solution as a trusted cloud service offering that meets rigorous federal security standards and supports agencies seeking to modernize collaboration while maintaining strong data protection and governance.

“Our partnership with SMX represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver Trusted Collaboration solutions that meet the highest standards of compliance required by government and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) customers,” said Nick Stamos, CEO of eSHARE. “SMX’s proven expertise in FedRAMP and cloud automation has been instrumental in our success as we expand our footprint in regulated markets. This authorization allows agencies to adopt eSHARE with confidence, knowing it runs within a platform that has been independently assessed and continuously monitored to federal standards.”

SMX brings more than three decades of experience implementing, securing, and operating government missions at the highest impact levels and has built Elevate IAP specifically to bridge the gap between fast-moving software companies and the federal government’s stringent accreditation processes. Through utilization of the SMX FedRAMP Accelerator, software vendors benefit from structured readiness assessments, system hardening, 3PAO coordination, and ongoing security operations, reducing the time and cost to reach authorization and stay compliant.

“eSHARE’s FedRAMP authorization exemplifies the very mission SMX set out to achieve with our SMX Elevate platform: removing barriers to secure innovation in the federal marketplace,” said Robert Groat, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Technology at SMX. “Our Intelligent Automation Platform combines deep technical expertise with a compliance-first approach, helping solutions like eSHARE deliver secure, scalable, and compliant services to federal customers faster and with confidence.”

With this milestone, eSHARE and SMX will jointly support agencies through onboarding, security, and compliance operations, helping teams accelerate adoption of trusted collaboration while maintaining rigorous oversight of security and regulatory requirements.

About eSHARE

eSHARE is the Trusted Collaboration Fabric for Microsoft 365, enabling organizations to securely govern external collaboration and protect sensitive data without disrupting user workflows. Designed for regulated and enterprise environments, eSHARE empowers IT and security teams with visibility, control, and compliance while supporting productivity and seamless integration with existing systems. For more information on our Trusted Collaboration solutions, please visit https://www.eshare.com/.

About SMX

SMX is an industry leader providing digital solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating in close proximity to a vast set of clients across the United States and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.