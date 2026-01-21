Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Expands 8% ABV Extreme Lineup; Rolls Out New Variety Pack and Flavors

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nation’s No. 1 hard iced tea brand* is turning up the flavor and the fun this month! Building on the success of the brand’s high-alc. Extreme line introduced in 2023, Twisted Tea is taking things to the next level with the launch of a brand-new Extreme Variety Pack rolling out nationwide now.

Fans can enjoy the same bold, delicious Twisted Tea they know and love – now amped up with 8% ABV – in 12 oz. can 12-packs. Previously available exclusively in single-serve cans, Twisted Tea’s Extreme Variety Pack is expanding to bring bigger flavor in a bigger pack to drinkers and their crew. The new pack includes fan favorites – Extreme Lemon and Extreme Blue Razz – plus two brand-new additions:

Twisted Tea Extreme Long Island Iced Tea: A hard iced tea inspired by the iconic cocktail, drinkers can expect notes of the cocktail’s classic flavors, including lemon and cola, for a boozy, delicious treat.

Twisted Tea Extreme Fruit Punch: A perfectly balanced mix of juicy black cherry, sharp orange and bright lemon for a fruity iced tea with a bold kick.

Twisted Tea Extreme’s expansion into a larger pack comes as the brand has seen big success in the convenience channel where the 8% ABV lineup first launched. An opportunity to welcome new drinkers to the Twisted Tea party, Extreme has done just that – with more expected as an 8% ABV variety pack can attract even more drinkers and occasions.

Twisted Tea Extreme’s single-serve lineup is also getting some brand-new flavors this month. New Twisted Tea Extreme Long Island Iced Tea and Extreme Fruit Punch will be available in 16 oz. single-serve cans, while the 24 oz. single-serve lineup will also get a tropical upgrade this winter with new Twisted Tea Extreme Tropical Punch. Featuring juicy peach and mango blended with real iced tea, this new flavor is smooth, refreshing, and packs a punch. Look for it nationwide next month alongside Twisted Tea Extreme’s Lemon and Blue Razz single-serve offerings.

To find Twisted Tea near you, visit Twisted Tea.com

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit Twisted Tea.com.

