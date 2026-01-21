SEV Laser Achieves 40% Growth in 11 Weeks, Expanding Access to Aesthetic Care

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEV Laser , the leading boutique destination for advanced laser hair removal and premium aesthetic care, announced the brand’s most accelerated growth at scale with a rapid storefront expansion that is set to increase its national footprint by more than 40% in just 11 weeks.

From 52 locations in December, SEV is on pace to reach 73 nationwide by February. New storefronts span across seven states, including the brand’s first locations in Ohio and Washington. This expansion represents a growth velocity rarely seen in the category, materially exceeding the roughly 30% total growth achieved by other leading national med spa brands over a two-year period.

“As the aesthetics industry evolves, consumers are seeking an experience that is approachable, clear, and easy to access,” said Carrie Julier, CEO of SEV Laser. “By delivering advanced, people-first care, we’re pioneering a model that meets these expectations. Our recent growth reflects this deliberate approach to building a brand people trust.”

As the multi-billion-dollar medical aesthetics industry continues to grow, SEV is redefining accessibility and care in a category long dominated by high-cost, clinical models. Through transparent pricing, approachable luxury, and trusted expertise, SEV is making in-demand aesthetic treatments more attainable for a broader audience, proving that high-quality care doesn’t have to feel intimidating or out of reach.

Key Growth Highlights:

40% unit growth in just 11 weeks, expanding SEV Laser from 52 to 73 locations

Expansion across seven states, including first-ever locations in Ohio and Washington, bringing SEV’s footprint to 17 states nationwide

42% year-over-year growth in new clients in 2025





To accompany this growth milestone, the company is introducing The SEV Intro Collection, a curated set of complimentary treatments and preferred pricing designed to make the brand’s most in-demand treatments more accessible to new clients. The collection includes complimentary Laser Hair Removal, Injectables, and Laser Facial treatments, along with SkinPen Microneedling at an introductory rate, offering a low-friction way to try SEV’s treatments with no pressure to commit.

Since its founding in 2010, SEV has become one of the fastest-growing aesthetic brands in the U.S., offering laser hair removal, laser facials, injectables, microneedling, and more. The provider of choice for a dedicated roster of celebrities and A-list clientele, SEV has grown from a single Los Angeles studio to a trusted national name. By combining advanced technology with compassionate, human-centered care, SEV continues to shape the future of modern aesthetics, empowering clients to feel unstoppable in their daily lives.

To learn more, please visit www.sevlaser.com .

About SEV Laser:

SEV Laser is the leading destination for premium laser and aesthetic treatments, offering a boutique experience built on accessibility, transparency, and trust. In addition to its signature laser hair removal service, SEV also specializes in laser facials, microneedling and cosmetic injections, all performed by highly trained laser and medical professionals. Founded on the belief that beauty should be both results-driven and empowering, SEV is reshaping the aesthetics industry through cutting-edge care rooted in integrity and inclusivity. With 70+ locations across the country — including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and more — SEV is making confidence more attainable than ever. For more information on SEV Laser, visit https://sevlaser.com and follow @sevlaseraesthetics on Instagram to explore the latest treatments and client transformations.