Cushman & Wakefield Adopts ARGUS Intelligence to Enhance Data-Driven Insights

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF) a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, is pleased to share that Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global commercial real estate services firm, has selected ARGUS Intelligence to support valuation and performance analysis across its organization.

ARGUS Intelligence is Altus’ latest innovation, built to drive CRE performance. It builds on the proven capabilities of its ARGUS Enterprise software and extends them with enhanced performance management, analytics, and benchmarking tools designed to help CRE professionals drive better outcomes across assets and portfolios.

Cushman & Wakefield will deploy ARGUS Intelligence globally, enabling greater consistency and transparency across valuation and performance workflows. The agreement also includes access to Portfolio Manager, providing advanced portfolio-level performance analysis.

“We’re pleased to support Cushman & Wakefield in advancing its valuation and performance analytics capabilities,” said Rich Sarkis, Chief Commercial Officer at Altus. “With ARGUS Intelligence, Cushman & Wakefield gains deeper visibility into the drivers of asset and portfolio value, cash flow, and performance – helping accelerate speed to insight to strengthen client outcomes.”

“ARGUS Intelligence is a key partner of our digital strategy, providing a standardized and scalable foundation for valuation and performance analytics,” said Sal Companieh, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Cushman & Wakefield. “Our digital transformation is grounded in enterprise thinking and client outcomes—enabling our advisors to deliver consistent, data-driven insights with confidence and unlocking growth opportunities.”

About Altus Group

Altus connects data, analytics, applications, and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry’s top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~1,800 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2024, the firm reported revenue of $9.4 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.

