Cyderes Appoints Industry Veteran Lana Knop as Chief Product Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyderes, a global managed cybersecurity services partner engineered to defend against today’s relentless threat landscape, today announced the appointment of Lana Knop as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Knop will be responsible for growing and scaling the organization’s product and services portfolio following its recent acquisition of Lucidum and developing a comprehensive roadmap that deepens the company’s commitment to driving incremental value for its clients and partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lana to Cyderes, as she is the perfect person to lead our next phase of product development,” said Connor Mckenzie, Chief Strategy Officer, Cyderes. “She brings valuable leadership experience at the intersection of products and services and has launched transformational solutions at some of the world’s top cybersecurity firms. We are excited for Lana to join our executive leadership team and usher in key innovations that will build upon the unparalleled value we deliver, helping the organizations that rely on us solve their most difficult cybersecurity challenges.”

Knop brings more than 25 years of security product leadership experience to Cyderes. She most recently served as the Vice President of Product Management at SentinelOne, where she was charged with executing the company’s vision across the endpoint portfolio while launching identity and vulnerability management product offerings during a period of sustained hypergrowth. Prior to her time at SentinelOne, Knop spent nearly two years in executive roles leading Product Management at Splunk, Corelight, McAfee, Norton, and Symantec, where Knop spent 14 years and helped the global cybersecurity leader create innovative security products designed to solve the most pervasive problems facing enterprise security analysts at scale.

“The business trajectory ahead of Cyderes makes this an incredibly compelling opportunity,” said Knop. “Cyderes offers the contextualized visibility security teams need to defend against new and emerging threats, and that is essential to staying ahead of threat actors. I am looking forward to partnering with the leadership team and working closely with clients to ensure our product offerings meet and exceed their expectations moving forward.”

Knop will also be tasked with leveraging her deep product and service expertise to expand the company’s AI strategy, with a focus on practical, secure adoption. By integrating Lucidum’s entity fabric, Cyderes provides a high-fidelity data foundation that ensures AI agents operate on complete, accurate, and continuously validated information. This empowers clients and partners to safely deploy agentic AI across security environments, allowing Cyderes to support organizations as they scale AI-driven operations.

For more information about Cyderes, please visit https://www.cyderes.com/

About Cyderes

Cyderes is a global managed cybersecurity services partner dedicated to defending against today’s relentless threatscape. Specialized in delivering Identity and Access Management (IAM), Exposure Management, and risk programs that stop active threats fast with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) that works with existing security tools, augmented by AI and driven by seasoned operators. Cyderes enables enterprises to anticipate threats and respond with speed, precision, and confidence, helping them Be Everyday Ready™.

Media Contact:

Sarah Graham

Marketbridge for Cyderes

cyderes@marketbridge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c460dce5-91b0-4cad-9644-7ad369439ed4