New EdReports Board Members Bring Deep Technology and Education System Expertise

Raleigh, North Carolina, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdReports , an independent nonprofit that provides free, evidence-rich reviews of instructional materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Cliff Lloyd, former senior manager of solutions architecture for Amazon Web Services and CIO for the Tennessee Department of Education, and Ben Rossen, associate general counsel at OpenAI.

Both are nationally respected leaders with deep experience spanning technology, public service, and education systems, and share a strong commitment to improving the quality of instructional materials and the information educators rely on to support student learning. Together, they bring complementary perspectives shaped by work inside fast-moving technology organizations and large public-sector education systems.

“We are so pleased to welcome Ben and Cliff to our board at this critical juncture for EdReports,” said Dana Nerenberg, chair of the EdReports Board of Directors. “Each brings a wealth of perspectives and experience that will enhance our stewardship as the organization looks ahead to its next phase of leadership in the education ecosystem. Their expertise across technology, public service, and education systems will be invaluable as the board supports EdReports’ work in a rapidly changing curriculum landscape.”

Board Leadership Positioned to Guide EdReports’ Next Chapter

These appointments come as EdReports advances its strategic vision for the years ahead, amid rapid changes in how curriculum is designed, delivered, and used in classrooms. As digital and AI-enabled materials become more prevalent and expectations for instructional coherence and usability continue to rise, EdReports is deepening its work to ensure educators have clear, trustworthy information about what works, for whom, and under what conditions—work Rossen and Lloyd will support as board members.

Cliff Lloyd brings decades of experience across education and the private sector. He previously served as senior manager of solutions architecture at Amazon Web Services, chief information officer at the Tennessee Department of Education, and held senior leadership roles at Microsoft and Walmart, leading large-scale technology and transformation initiatives.

“Having worked inside state education systems and alongside educators, I’ve seen firsthand how critical high-quality instructional materials are to student success,” said Lloyd. “EdReports’ commitment to evidence and continuous improvement is essential as schools navigate increasing complexity. I’m honored to support the organization as it builds on its impact and looks ahead to the future.”

Ben Rossen is associate general counsel at OpenAI, where he focuses on AI policy, regulation, and governance. His career spans senior roles at the Federal Trade Commission and private practice, with a focus on privacy, data protection, technology regulation, and responsible AI.

“EdReports plays a critical role in helping educators cut through noise and make informed decisions about what truly works for students,” said Rossen. “I’m excited to support an organization that is committed to rigor and transparency and to contribute perspectives on how rapidly evolving technology can responsibly strengthen this work—always staying grounded in what actually helps teachers and learners.”

Looking Ahead: Leadership Continuity and Next Steps

As EdReports enters its next decade of impact, the Board of Directors continues to play a central role in guiding the organization’s strategy, governance, and long-term sustainability. Founding CEO, Eric Hirsch, has announced his decision to step down following a planned leadership transition and will remain in his role through the transition period to ensure continuity and support the incoming CEO, expected to begin later this year.

###

About EdReports

With the firm belief that what is taught matters and that all students deserve standards-aligned, research-based materials tailored to diverse needs, including multilingual learners, EdReports publishes free, evidence-rich reviews of instructional materials. Since its launch in 2015, EdReports has trained over 1,000 educators to conduct rigorous reviews of instructional materials and has released over 1,200 reviews of math, ELA, and science curricula. The organization's work has been instrumental in helping educators across the country make informed decisions about the materials they use in their classrooms.

Attachment