Legion Intelligence Achieves FedRAMP® High Authorization

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Intelligence, a leading provider of scalable and secure agentic AI solutions for the Department of War, has achieved FedRAMP® High Authorization, enabling the company to support U.S. government agencies operating unclassified and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) workloads within a single, secure, reusable cloud environment.

For defense, national security, and other high-consequence government missions, FedRAMP High authorization is not a checkbox. It is the gating requirement for deploying AI at scale. With this authorization, Legion removes one of the primary blockers agencies face when moving from pilots to production, enabling teams to operationalize AI faster, across more missions, without standing up bespoke environments or navigating time-consuming, resource-intensive, and costly security approvals.

This authorization expands federal civilian and defense agencies’ ability to operationalize their own data using agentic AI grounded in their own data. Legion’s ability to deploy AI-powered operational software across federal civilian and defense agencies that require the highest level of cloud security compliance short of classified systems. In addition to supporting IL-2, IL-4, IL-5, and IL-6 workloads on government premises, Legion can now support unclassified and CUI data without requiring customers to pay for additional infrastructure.

“If AI is going to be used in the most sensitive environments, it has to earn trust before it earns scale,” said Ben Van Roo, CEO and co-founder of Legion Intelligence. “FedRAMP High authorization reflects how we built Legion from the beginning: security first, no shortcuts, and designed to support real operational use, not just experimentation.”

Unlike traditional approaches that require separate cloud environments for each agency, Legion’s FedRAMP High Authorization enables it to support multiple government customers within a single secure environment, reducing deployment complexity while maintaining strict security controls. It also allows for faster pilots, evaluations, and production deployments, as well as reduced deployment complexity and cost for customers.

For government customers and industry partners, this authorization simplifies how AI is deployed and sustained. Agencies can onboard faster, expand usage without re-authorizing new environments, and reduce the operational overhead typically associated with high-security AI deployments. For primes and integrators, Legion provides a reusable, compliant foundation that accelerates delivery timelines while preserving security and governance requirements.

FedRAMP High authorization typically takes organizations 10-18 months to complete, often delaying operational deployment and limiting the ability to scale AI beyond isolated pilots. Legion completed this process in three months, reflecting a security-first architecture designed to meet the most demanding government requirements from day one. For customers, this translates into faster access to production-ready AI, fewer deployment delays, and a clearer path from experimentation to mission impact.

This milestone supports Legion’s long-term vision of delivering AI that can operate responsibly and be deployed, used, and trusted across the most sensitive government environments.

About Legion Intelligence

Legion Intelligence is an agent-orchestration platform for defense, government, and enterprise organizations. Legion empowers teams to securely deploy, manage, and scale intelligent autonomous agents, enabling sophisticated, efficient coordination across sensitive operational environments. By integrating advanced MLOps, robust security protocols, dynamic decision-making, and human-centric design, Legion ensures every critical mission is backed by a capable legion of intelligent agents.

With Legion, the future of secure, sophisticated AI orchestration is here. Existing and prospective customers can confidently navigate their most sensitive environments, leveraging Legion’s proven capabilities to enhance operational effectiveness, security, and strategic decision-making. Visit https://www.legionintel.com/ to learn more.