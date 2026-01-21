White River Bancshares Co. Reports Net Income of $4.4 million, or $1.78 Per Diluted Share, for the Fourth Quarter of 2025 and $13.8 Million, or $5.63 Per Diluted Share, for the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 21, 2026 – White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV) (the “Company”), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased to $4.36 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.54 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, and $1.83 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net income increased to $13.83 million, or $5.63 per diluted share, compared to $6.93 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. All financial results are unaudited and all per share data has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split effected September 4, 2024.

“Our results from the fourth quarter and full year demonstrate what we’ve always believed about how strong relationships drive strong performance,” said Gary Head, Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve built our business on the traditions of community banking: understanding our customers deeply and delivering what they need. Our bankers are committed to providing thoughtful guidance and solutions that meaningfully impact our customers, not just completing transactions. We're focused on sustainable growth, not quarterly shortcuts. By upholding those traditional values of community banking, which include trust, local expertise, and genuine partnership, we deliver consistent value for our customers and our shareholders alike. It's a simple approach that continues to set us apart.”

“We have seen continued momentum in deposit growth this quarter, reflecting our focus on making deposit gathering second nature across the organization,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “We understand that stable, low-cost core deposits are fundamental to the long-term success of our Bank, and, more importantly, to providing the banking products and services our clients need and want. These efforts are producing results: total deposits grew 2.8% during the fourth quarter and 20.9% over 2024.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to $4.36 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, compared to $1.83 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income increased 33.7% to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 31 basis points to 3.66% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company recorded a $200,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a $550,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loans increased 17.3% to $1.247 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.064 billion at December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.00% of total loans at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.01% a year ago.

Total deposits increased $228.4 million, or 20.9%, year-over-year, to $1.321 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.093 billion at December 31, 2024.

Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, CDs under $250,000 and CDARs reciprocal deposits) represented 69.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2025.

Tangible book value per common share increased 18.1% to $45.73 at December 31, 2025, compared to $38.74 a year ago.



Income Statement

The Company generated a return on average assets of 1.14% and a return on average equity of 15.21% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 0.95% and 13.07%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025 and 0.58% and 7.34%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“During the fourth quarter, we successfully maintained net interest margin stability through the recent rate cuts, reflecting our proactive asset-liability management and disciplined approach to pricing,” said Brant Ward, President. NIM was 3.66% in both the fourth and third quarters of 2025, up from 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year, NIM expanded 34 basis points to 3.57%, compared to 3.23% in 2024.

Net interest income increased 33.7% to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total interest income increased 25.2% to $23.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily attributable to the increase in loans. Total interest expense increased to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, from $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposit costs. For the full year, net interest income increased 33.4% to $48.7 million, compared to $36.5 million in 2024.

Noninterest income increased 14.9% to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in wealth management fee income during the fourth quarter of 2025. For the year, noninterest income increased 13.0% to $8.6 million, compared to $7.6 million in 2024.

Noninterest expense was $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Higher salaries and benefits expense, as well as an increase in professional services, contributed to the increase compared to the year ago quarter. For the year, noninterest expense increased 11.4% to $37.3 million, compared to $33.5 million in 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 18.2% to $1.524 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.290 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased 2.3% compared to $1.489 billion at September 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $47.0 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $22.1 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $157.7 million at December 31, 2025, an increase from $133.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 17.2% to $1.247 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.064 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased modestly compared to $1.240 billion at September 30, 2025.

Total deposits increased 20.9% to $1.321 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.093 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased 2.8% compared to $1.285 billion at September 30, 2025. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits increased 5.1% compared to December 31, 2024, while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 6.7% compared to December 31, 2024.

FHLB advances were $31.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $43.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $34.4 million at September 30, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $112.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $96.6 million at December 31, 2024, and $108.1 million at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share increased to $45.73 at December 31, 2025, compared to $38.74 at December 31, 2024, and $43.73 at September 30, 2025.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a $200,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025. This is compared to a $375,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025, and a $550,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024.

There were zero nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025. This compared to $365,000 in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2025, and $55,000 in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans represented 0.00% of total loans on December 31, 2025, and 0.03% of total loans at September 30, 2025, and 0.01% of total loans a year ago.

“Our credit quality remains strong, reflecting both our disciplined underwriting discipline and the strength of the communities we serve. We continue to demonstrate the benefit relationship banking, built on deep local knowledge and prudent lending practices,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. The allowance for credit losses was $14.7 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2025, compared to $14.5 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, and $12.8 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2024.

Net loan charge-offs were $26,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025. This compared to net loan charge-offs of $143,000 in the third quarter of 2025, and net loan recoveries of $106,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 12.04%, a Tier 1 ratio of 10.79%, and a Leverage ratio of 9.00% for the Bank at December 31, 2025.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas, and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. In May 2024, Walmart issued a relocation mandate requiring most of its remote employees, as well as most of its office workers in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to, in most cases, Bentonville by November 1, 2024. While the company did not disclose a number, Bloomberg reported that the number of Walmart employees who would be moving to Bentonville would be in the thousands. Walmart is making a major investment in its hometown facilities, building a new, 350-acre headquarters campus, including walking and biking trails, a hotel, fitness facilities and a large childcare center.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $391,000 in December 2025, with an average of 51 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $472,000, with an average of 51 days on the market.

Source:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact: Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer 479-684-3754





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025

2025

2024

INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 21,536,011 $ 21,184,478 $ 17,118,955 Investment securities 1,574,863 1,381,205 1,300,977 Federal funds sold and other 284,891 119,881 262,856 Total interest income 23,395,765 22,685,564 18,682,788 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 9,325,727 9,091,239 7,963,925 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 204,268 282,419 300,137 Notes payable 470,512 479,094 396,899 Federal funds purchased and other 2,212 22,998 4,101 Total interest expense 10,002,719 9,875,750 8,665,062 NET INTEREST INCOME 13,393,046 12,809,814 10,017,726 Provision for credit losses 200,000 375,000 550,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 13,193,046 12,434,814 9,467,726 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 179,774 177,602 182,870 Wealth management fee income 1,199,503 1,081,538 1,035,160 Secondary market fee income 324,285 241,847 196,277 Bank owned-life insurance income 82,587 83,967 82,171 Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets - - 11,085 Other 560,099 609,055 535,284 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,346,248 2,194,009 2,042,847 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 5,620,051 5,923,998 5,226,075 Occupancy and equipment 1,306,985 1,277,189 1,130,174 Data processing 915,249 931,121 806,411 Marketing and business development 513,576 492,582 518,628 Professional services 1,045,923 861,874 660,860 Amortization of other intangible assets 53,037 53,036 53,032 Other 505,758 469,692 445,998 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,960,579 10,009,492 8,841,178 Income before income taxes 5,578,715 4,619,331 2,669,395 Income tax provision 1,216,375 1,081,452 834,444 NET INCOME $ 4,362,340 $ 3,537,879 $ 1,834,951 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 1.79 $ 1.45 $ 0.75 Diluted $ 1.78 $ 1.44 $ 0.75





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 80,647,193 $ 64,206,898 Investment securities 5,646,412 4,392,808 Federal funds sold and other 813,667 886,272 Total Interest Income 87,107,272 69,485,978 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 35,267,620 29,635,549 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,176,604 1,623,199 Notes payable 1,902,766 1,589,833 Federal funds purchased and other 45,345 116,300 Total interest expense 38,392,335 32,964,881 NET INTEREST INCOME 48,714,937 36,521,097 Provision for credit losses 2,045,000 1,380,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 46,669,937 35,141,097 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposits 690,747 653,017 Wealth management fee income 4,292,970 3,942,003 Secondary market fee income 918,912 611,330 Bank owned life insurance income 329,347 324,815 Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets 15,475 12,531 Other 2,329,962 2,049,069 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 8,577,413 7,592,765 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 21,661,457 19,960,194 Occupancy and equipment 4,919,161 4,001,043 Data processing 3,561,683 3,020,036 Marketing and business development 2,012,844 1,901,229 Professional services 3,258,473 2,636,296 Amortization of intangible asset 212,146 212,141 Other 1,695,172 1,785,443 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 37,320,936 33,516,382 Income before income taxes 17,926,414 9,217,480 Income tax provision 4,098,687 2,284,315 NET INCOME $ 13,827,727 $ 6,933,165 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 5.66 $ 3.03 Diluted $ 5.63 $ 3.03





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,969,073 $ 26,693,919 $ 22,149,012 Investment securities 157,738,608 151,214,197 133,228,210 Loans held for sale 3,221,787 2,353,071 1,117,750 Loans 1,262,121,456 1,254,892,691 1,076,674,377 Allowance for credit losses (14,690,712 ) (14,516,828 ) (12,814,824 ) Net loans 1,247,430,744 1,240,375,863 1,063,859,553 Premises and equipment, net 36,812,612 37,028,441 36,335,828 Foreclosed assets held for sale - - 310,406 Accrued interest receivable 6,330,619 5,694,363 6,035,084 Bank owned life insurance 10,108,654 10,026,067 9,779,307 Deferred income taxes 3,683,813 3,938,119 4,390,227 Other investments 7,490,627 7,403,123 8,421,651 Intangible assets, net 1,591,094 1,644,131 1,803,240 Other assets 2,330,000 2,844,258 2,080,346 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,523,707,631 $ 1,489,215,552 $ 1,289,510,614 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 225,847,719 $ 234,374,901 $ 214,838,920 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 458,066,985 481,036,318 429,293,348 Time deposits 637,511,024 569,904,230 448,909,115 Total deposits 1,321,425,728 1,285,315,449 1,093,041,383 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 31,491,013 34,442,377 43,667,559 Notes payable 25,928,481 25,911,204 26,124,556 Operating lease liability 21,439,054 21,664,387 20,851,721 Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments 1,478,000 1,478,000 1,478,000 Accrued interest payable 2,956,460 2,487,967 2,838,298 Other liabilities 6,074,356 9,857,347 4,919,715 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,410,793,092 1,381,156,731 1,192,921,232 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24,757 24,726 24,854 Surplus 102,929,865 102,795,195 102,679,096 Retained earnings 14,688,173 10,325,833 2,084,568 Treasury stock, at cost (1,385,465 ) (1,284,359 ) (1,265,715 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,342,791 ) (3,802,574 ) (6,933,421 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 112,914,539 108,058,821 96,589,382 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,523,707,631 $ 1,489,215,552 $ 1,289,510,614





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025

2025

2024

FOR THE PERIOD Net income $ 4,362,340 $ 3,537,879 $ 1,834,951 Net income before taxes 5,578,715 4,619,331 2,669,395 Dividends declared per share - - - PERIOD END BALANCE Total assets $ 1,523,707,631 $ 1,489,215,552 $ 1,289,510,614 Total investments 157,738,608 151,214,197 133,228,210 Total loans, net 1,247,430,744 1,240,375,863 1,063,859,553 Allowance for credit losses (14,690,712 ) (14,516,828 ) (12,814,824 ) Total deposits 1,321,425,728 1,285,315,449 1,093,041,383 Stockholders' equity 112,914,539 108,058,821 96,589,382 RATIO ANALYSIS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.14 % 0.95 % 0.58 % Return on average equity (annualized) 15.21 % 13.07 % 7.34 % Net loans/Deposits 94.40 % 96.50 % 97.33 % Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets 7.41 % 7.26 % 7.49 % Net loan losses/Total loans 0.00 % 0.01 % -0.01 % Uninsured & unpledged deposits 25.12 % 27.71 % 31.76 % PER SHARE DATA Shares outstanding 2,434,215 2,433,245 2,446,563 Weighted average shares outstanding 2,433,987 2,448,082 2,446,241 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,450,076 2,461,334 2,446,471 Basic earnings $ 1.79 $ 1.45 $ 0.75 Diluted earnings 1.78 1.44 0.75 Book value 46.39 44.41 39.48 Tangible book value 45.73 43.73 38.74 ASSET QUALITY Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ 26,116 $ 142,996 $ (106,340 ) Classified assets 33,984 399,978 184,422 Nonperforming loans - 364,583 55,132 Nonperforming assets - 364,853 494,828 Total nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.01 % Total nonperforming loans/Total assets 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Total nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.19 %





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025

2025

2024

Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other $ 29,797,131 $ 284,891 3.79 % $ 10,868,303 $ 119,881 4.38 % $ 20,998,114 $ 262,856 4.98 % Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 153,110,172 1,441,470 3.74 % 143,417,819 1,349,932 3.73 % 132,386,055 1,150,282 3.46 % Loans receivable 1,255,658,133 21,536,011 6.80 % 1,232,089,067 21,184,478 6.82 % 1,018,919,798 17,118,955 6.68 % Total interest-earning assets 1,438,565,436 $ 23,262,372 6.42 % 1,386,375,189 $ 22,654,291 6.48 % 1,172,303,967 $ 18,532,093 6.29 % Noninterest-earning assets 81,742,399 84,509,736 81,203,717 Total assets $ 1,520,307,835 $ 1,470,884,925 $ 1,253,507,684 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,095,792,193 $ 9,325,727 3.38 % $ 1,042,365,371 $ 9,091,239 3.46 % $ 847,808,178 $ 7,963,925 3.74 % FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 17,753,483 206,480 4.61 % 26,963,863 305,417 4.49 % 28,097,088 304,238 4.31 % Notes payable 25,920,156 470,512 7.20 % 25,902,754 479,094 7.34 % 26,118,547 396,899 6.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,139,465,832 $ 10,002,719 3.48 % 1,095,231,988 $ 9,875,750 3.58 % 902,023,813 $ 8,665,062 3.82 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 267,084,523 268,274,441 252,089,008 Total liabilities 1,406,550,355 1,363,506,429 1,154,112,821 Stockholders' equity 113,757,480 107,378,496 99,394,863 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,520,307,835 $ 1,470,884,925 $ 1,253,507,684 Net interest-earning assets $ 299,099,604 $ 291,143,201 $ 270,280,154 Net interest spread $ 13,259,653 2.93 % $ 12,778,541 2.91 % $ 9,867,031 2.47 % Net interest margin 3.66 % 3.66 % 3.35 % (1 ) Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other $ 19,757,439 $ 813,667 4.12 % $ 17,077,491 $ 886,272 5.19 % Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 142,098,419 5,289,693 3.72 % 120,691,174 4,016,203 3.33 % Loans receivable 1,191,517,520 80,647,193 6.77 % 982,096,223 64,206,898 6.54 % Total interest-earning assets 1,353,373,378 $ 86,750,553 6.41 % 1,119,864,888 $ 69,109,373 6.17 % Noninterest-earning assets 82,505,501 75,461,801 Total assets $ 1,435,878,879 $ 1,195,326,689 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,015,822,956 $ 35,267,620 3.47 % $ 795,491,935 $ 29,635,549 3.73 % FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 26,929,314 1,221,949 4.54 % 37,919,829 1,739,499 4.59 % Notes payable 26,025,454 1,902,766 7.31 % 26,222,370 1,589,833 6.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,068,777,724 $ 38,392,335 3.59 % 859,634,134 $ 32,964,881 3.83 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 260,497,545 243,964,641 Total liabilities 1,329,275,269 1,103,598,775 Stockholders' equity 106,603,610 91,727,914 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,435,878,879 $ 1,195,326,689 Net interest-earning assets $ 284,595,654 $ 260,230,754 Net interest spread $ 48,358,218 2.82 % $ 36,144,492 2.34 % Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.23 % (1 ) Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).



