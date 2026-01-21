White River Bancshares Co. Reports Net Income of $4.4 million, or $1.78 Per Diluted Share, for the Fourth Quarter of 2025 and $13.8 Million, or $5.63 Per Diluted Share, for the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 21, 2026 – White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV) (the “Company”), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased to $4.36 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.54 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, and $1.83 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net income increased to $13.83 million, or $5.63 per diluted share, compared to $6.93 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. All financial results are unaudited and all per share data has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split effected September 4, 2024.

“Our results from the fourth quarter and full year demonstrate what we’ve always believed about how strong relationships drive strong performance,” said Gary Head, Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve built our business on the traditions of community banking: understanding our customers deeply and delivering what they need. Our bankers are committed to providing thoughtful guidance and solutions that meaningfully impact our customers, not just completing transactions. We're focused on sustainable growth, not quarterly shortcuts. By upholding those traditional values of community banking, which include trust, local expertise, and genuine partnership, we deliver consistent value for our customers and our shareholders alike. It's a simple approach that continues to set us apart.”

“We have seen continued momentum in deposit growth this quarter, reflecting our focus on making deposit gathering second nature across the organization,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “We understand that stable, low-cost core deposits are fundamental to the long-term success of our Bank, and, more importantly, to providing the banking products and services our clients need and want. These efforts are producing results: total deposits grew 2.8% during the fourth quarter and 20.9% over 2024.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to $4.36 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, compared to $1.83 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest income increased 33.7% to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 31 basis points to 3.66% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • The Company recorded a $200,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a $550,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net loans increased 17.3% to $1.247 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.064 billion at December 31, 2024.
  • Nonperforming loans represented 0.00% of total loans at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.01% a year ago.
  • Total deposits increased $228.4 million, or 20.9%, year-over-year, to $1.321 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.093 billion at December 31, 2024.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, CDs under $250,000 and CDARs reciprocal deposits) represented 69.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2025.
  • Tangible book value per common share increased 18.1% to $45.73 at December 31, 2025, compared to $38.74 a year ago.

Income Statement

The Company generated a return on average assets of 1.14% and a return on average equity of 15.21% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 0.95% and 13.07%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025 and 0.58% and 7.34%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“During the fourth quarter, we successfully maintained net interest margin stability through the recent rate cuts, reflecting our proactive asset-liability management and disciplined approach to pricing,” said Brant Ward, President. NIM was 3.66% in both the fourth and third quarters of 2025, up from 3.35% in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year, NIM expanded 34 basis points to 3.57%, compared to 3.23% in 2024.

Net interest income increased 33.7% to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total interest income increased 25.2% to $23.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily attributable to the increase in loans. Total interest expense increased to $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, from $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposit costs. For the full year, net interest income increased 33.4% to $48.7 million, compared to $36.5 million in 2024.

Noninterest income increased 14.9% to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in wealth management fee income during the fourth quarter of 2025. For the year, noninterest income increased 13.0% to $8.6 million, compared to $7.6 million in 2024.

Noninterest expense was $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Higher salaries and benefits expense, as well as an increase in professional services, contributed to the increase compared to the year ago quarter. For the year, noninterest expense increased 11.4% to $37.3 million, compared to $33.5 million in 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 18.2% to $1.524 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.290 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased 2.3% compared to $1.489 billion at September 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $47.0 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $22.1 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $157.7 million at December 31, 2025, an increase from $133.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 17.2% to $1.247 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.064 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased modestly compared to $1.240 billion at September 30, 2025.

Total deposits increased 20.9% to $1.321 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.093 billion at December 31, 2024, and increased 2.8% compared to $1.285 billion at September 30, 2025. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits increased 5.1% compared to December 31, 2024, while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 6.7% compared to December 31, 2024.

FHLB advances were $31.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $43.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $34.4 million at September 30, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $112.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $96.6 million at December 31, 2024, and $108.1 million at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share increased to $45.73 at December 31, 2025, compared to $38.74 at December 31, 2024, and $43.73 at September 30, 2025.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a $200,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025. This is compared to a $375,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025, and a $550,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024.

There were zero nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025. This compared to $365,000 in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2025, and $55,000 in nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans represented 0.00% of total loans on December 31, 2025, and 0.03% of total loans at September 30, 2025, and 0.01% of total loans a year ago.

“Our credit quality remains strong, reflecting both our disciplined underwriting discipline and the strength of the communities we serve. We continue to demonstrate the benefit relationship banking, built on deep local knowledge and prudent lending practices,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. The allowance for credit losses was $14.7 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2025, compared to $14.5 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, and $12.8 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2024.

Net loan charge-offs were $26,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025. This compared to net loan charge-offs of $143,000 in the third quarter of 2025, and net loan recoveries of $106,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 12.04%, a Tier 1 ratio of 10.79%, and a Leverage ratio of 9.00% for the Bank at December 31, 2025.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas, and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. In May 2024, Walmart issued a relocation mandate requiring most of its remote employees, as well as most of its office workers in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to, in most cases, Bentonville by November 1, 2024. While the company did not disclose a number, Bloomberg reported that the number of Walmart employees who would be moving to Bentonville would be in the thousands. Walmart is making a major investment in its hometown facilities, building a new, 350-acre headquarters campus, including walking and biking trails, a hotel, fitness facilities and a large childcare center.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $391,000 in December 2025, with an average of 51 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $472,000, with an average of 51 days on the market.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
  479-684-3754


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
       
 For the Three Months Ended 
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 
 2025
 2025
 2024
 
       
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans, including fees$21,536,011 $21,184,478 $17,118,955 
Investment securities 1,574,863  1,381,205  1,300,977 
Federal funds sold and other 284,891  119,881  262,856 
Total interest income 23,395,765  22,685,564  18,682,788 
       
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits 9,325,727  9,091,239  7,963,925 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 204,268  282,419  300,137 
Notes payable 470,512  479,094  396,899 
Federal funds purchased and other 2,212  22,998  4,101 
Total interest expense 10,002,719  9,875,750  8,665,062 
NET INTEREST INCOME 13,393,046  12,809,814  10,017,726 
Provision for credit losses 200,000  375,000  550,000 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 13,193,046  12,434,814  9,467,726 
       
NON-INTEREST INCOME      
Service charges and fees on deposits 179,774  177,602  182,870 
Wealth management fee income 1,199,503  1,081,538  1,035,160 
Secondary market fee income 324,285  241,847  196,277 
Bank owned-life insurance income 82,587  83,967  82,171 
Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets -  -  11,085 
Other 560,099  609,055  535,284 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,346,248  2,194,009  2,042,847 
       
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE      
Salaries and benefits 5,620,051  5,923,998  5,226,075 
Occupancy and equipment 1,306,985  1,277,189  1,130,174 
Data processing 915,249  931,121  806,411 
Marketing and business development 513,576  492,582  518,628 
Professional services 1,045,923  861,874  660,860 
Amortization of other intangible assets 53,037  53,036  53,032 
Other 505,758  469,692  445,998 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,960,579  10,009,492  8,841,178 
       
Income before income taxes 5,578,715  4,619,331  2,669,395 
Income tax provision 1,216,375  1,081,452  834,444 
NET INCOME$4,362,340 $3,537,879 $1,834,951 
       
EARNINGS PER SHARE      
Basic$1.79 $1.45 $0.75 
Diluted$1.78 $1.44 $0.75 


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
    
 Twelve Months Ended
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
    
INTEREST INCOME   
Loans, including fees$80,647,193 $64,206,898
Investment securities 5,646,412  4,392,808
Federal funds sold and other 813,667  886,272
Total Interest Income 87,107,272  69,485,978
    
INTEREST EXPENSE   
Deposits 35,267,620  29,635,549
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,176,604  1,623,199
Notes payable 1,902,766  1,589,833
Federal funds purchased and other 45,345  116,300
Total interest expense 38,392,335  32,964,881
NET INTEREST INCOME 48,714,937  36,521,097
Provision for credit losses 2,045,000  1,380,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 46,669,937  35,141,097
    
NON-INTEREST INCOME   
Service charges and fees on deposits 690,747  653,017
Wealth management fee income 4,292,970  3,942,003
Secondary market fee income 918,912  611,330
Bank owned life insurance income 329,347  324,815
Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets 15,475  12,531
Other 2,329,962  2,049,069
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 8,577,413  7,592,765
    
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   
Salaries and benefits 21,661,457  19,960,194
Occupancy and equipment 4,919,161  4,001,043
Data processing 3,561,683  3,020,036
Marketing and business development 2,012,844  1,901,229
Professional services 3,258,473  2,636,296
Amortization of intangible asset 212,146  212,141
Other 1,695,172  1,785,443
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 37,320,936  33,516,382
    
Income before income taxes 17,926,414  9,217,480
Income tax provision 4,098,687  2,284,315
NET INCOME$13,827,727 $6,933,165
    
EARNINGS PER SHARE   
Basic$5.66 $3.03
Diluted$5.63 $3.03


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Unaudited) 
       
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 
       
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents$46,969,073  $26,693,919  $22,149,012  
Investment securities 157,738,608   151,214,197   133,228,210  
Loans held for sale 3,221,787   2,353,071   1,117,750  
Loans 1,262,121,456   1,254,892,691   1,076,674,377  
Allowance for credit losses (14,690,712)  (14,516,828)  (12,814,824) 
Net loans 1,247,430,744   1,240,375,863   1,063,859,553  
Premises and equipment, net 36,812,612   37,028,441   36,335,828  
Foreclosed assets held for sale -   -   310,406  
Accrued interest receivable 6,330,619   5,694,363   6,035,084  
Bank owned life insurance 10,108,654   10,026,067   9,779,307  
Deferred income taxes 3,683,813   3,938,119   4,390,227  
Other investments 7,490,627   7,403,123   8,421,651  
Intangible assets, net 1,591,094   1,644,131   1,803,240  
Other assets 2,330,000   2,844,258   2,080,346  
TOTAL ASSETS$1,523,707,631  $1,489,215,552  $1,289,510,614  
       
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits:      
Demand and non-interest-bearing$225,847,719  $234,374,901  $214,838,920  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 458,066,985   481,036,318   429,293,348  
Time deposits 637,511,024   569,904,230   448,909,115  
Total deposits 1,321,425,728   1,285,315,449   1,093,041,383  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 31,491,013   34,442,377   43,667,559  
Notes payable 25,928,481   25,911,204   26,124,556  
Operating lease liability 21,439,054   21,664,387   20,851,721  
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments 1,478,000   1,478,000   1,478,000  
Accrued interest payable 2,956,460   2,487,967   2,838,298  
Other liabilities 6,074,356   9,857,347   4,919,715  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,410,793,092   1,381,156,731   1,192,921,232  
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock 24,757   24,726   24,854  
Surplus 102,929,865   102,795,195   102,679,096  
Retained earnings 14,688,173   10,325,833   2,084,568  
Treasury stock, at cost (1,385,465)  (1,284,359)  (1,265,715) 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,342,791)  (3,802,574)  (6,933,421) 
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 112,914,539   108,058,821   96,589,382  
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,523,707,631  $1,489,215,552  $1,289,510,614  


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
 
 (Unaudited) 
 Three Months Ended 
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 
 2025
 2025
 2024
 
       
FOR THE PERIOD      
Net income$4,362,340  $3,537,879  $1,834,951  
Net income before taxes 5,578,715   4,619,331   2,669,395  
Dividends declared per share -   -   -  
       
       
PERIOD END BALANCE      
Total assets$1,523,707,631  $1,489,215,552  $1,289,510,614  
Total investments 157,738,608   151,214,197   133,228,210  
Total loans, net 1,247,430,744   1,240,375,863   1,063,859,553  
Allowance for credit losses (14,690,712)  (14,516,828)  (12,814,824) 
Total deposits 1,321,425,728   1,285,315,449   1,093,041,383  
Stockholders' equity 112,914,539   108,058,821   96,589,382  
       
       
RATIO ANALYSIS      
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.14%  0.95%  0.58% 
Return on average equity (annualized) 15.21%  13.07%  7.34% 
Net loans/Deposits 94.40%  96.50%  97.33% 
Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets 7.41%  7.26%  7.49% 
Net loan losses/Total loans 0.00%  0.01%  -0.01% 
Uninsured & unpledged deposits 25.12%  27.71%  31.76% 
       
       
PER SHARE DATA      
Shares outstanding 2,434,215   2,433,245   2,446,563  
Weighted average shares outstanding 2,433,987   2,448,082   2,446,241  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,450,076   2,461,334   2,446,471  
Basic earnings$1.79  $1.45  $0.75  
Diluted earnings 1.78   1.44   0.75  
Book value 46.39   44.41   39.48  
Tangible book value 45.73   43.73   38.74  
       
       
ASSET QUALITY      
Net (recoveries) charge-offs$26,116  $142,996  $(106,340) 
Classified assets 33,984   399,978   184,422  
Nonperforming loans -   364,583   55,132  
Nonperforming assets -   364,853   494,828  
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.00%  0.03%  0.01% 
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets 0.00%  0.02%  0.00% 
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.00%  0.02%  0.04% 
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans 1.16%  1.16%  1.19% 
       


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2025
 2025
 2024
 Average   Average Average   Average Average   Average
 Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate
                  
Interest-earning assets: 
Federal funds sold and other$29,797,131 $284,891 3.79% $10,868,303 $119,881 4.38% $20,998,114 $262,856 4.98%
Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 153,110,172  1,441,470 3.74%  143,417,819  1,349,932 3.73%  132,386,055  1,150,282 3.46%
Loans receivable 1,255,658,133  21,536,011 6.80%  1,232,089,067  21,184,478 6.82%  1,018,919,798  17,118,955 6.68%
Total interest-earning assets 1,438,565,436 $23,262,372 6.42%  1,386,375,189 $22,654,291 6.48%  1,172,303,967 $18,532,093 6.29%
Noninterest-earning assets 81,742,399      84,509,736      81,203,717    
Total assets$1,520,307,835     $1,470,884,925     $1,253,507,684    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing deposits$1,095,792,193 $9,325,727 3.38% $1,042,365,371 $9,091,239 3.46% $847,808,178 $7,963,925 3.74%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 17,753,483  206,480 4.61%  26,963,863  305,417 4.49%  28,097,088  304,238 4.31%
Notes payable 25,920,156  470,512 7.20%  25,902,754  479,094 7.34%  26,118,547  396,899 6.05%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,139,465,832 $10,002,719 3.48%  1,095,231,988 $9,875,750 3.58%  902,023,813 $8,665,062 3.82%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 267,084,523      268,274,441      252,089,008    
Total liabilities 1,406,550,355      1,363,506,429      1,154,112,821    
Stockholders' equity 113,757,480      107,378,496      99,394,863    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,520,307,835     $1,470,884,925     $1,253,507,684    
Net interest-earning assets$299,099,604     $291,143,201     $270,280,154    
Net interest spread  $13,259,653 2.93%   $12,778,541 2.91%   $9,867,031 2.47%
Net interest margin    3.66%     3.66%     3.35%
                  
(1)Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).   


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
 
 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2025
 2024
 Average   Average Average   Average
 Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate
            
Interest-earning assets:           
Federal funds sold and other$19,757,439 $813,667 4.12% $17,077,491 $886,272 5.19%
Investment securities available-for-sale (1) 142,098,419  5,289,693 3.72%  120,691,174  4,016,203 3.33%
Loans receivable 1,191,517,520  80,647,193 6.77%  982,096,223  64,206,898 6.54%
Total interest-earning assets 1,353,373,378 $86,750,553 6.41%  1,119,864,888 $69,109,373 6.17%
Noninterest-earning assets 82,505,501      75,461,801    
Total assets$1,435,878,879     $1,195,326,689    
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing deposits$1,015,822,956 $35,267,620 3.47% $795,491,935 $29,635,549 3.73%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 26,929,314  1,221,949 4.54%  37,919,829  1,739,499 4.59%
Notes payable 26,025,454  1,902,766 7.31%  26,222,370  1,589,833 6.06%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,068,777,724 $38,392,335 3.59%  859,634,134 $32,964,881 3.83%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 260,497,545      243,964,641    
Total liabilities 1,329,275,269      1,103,598,775    
Stockholders' equity 106,603,610      91,727,914    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,435,878,879     $1,195,326,689    
Net interest-earning assets$284,595,654     $260,230,754    
Net interest spread  $48,358,218 2.82%   $36,144,492 2.34%
Net interest margin    3.57%     3.23%
            
(1)Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).
            