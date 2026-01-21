US Payments Forum Announces 2026 Steering Committee

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum today announced its 2026 Steering Committee and officers, a leadership group comprised of industry representatives from across the payments value chain. The Steering Committee is critical in shaping the Forum’s priorities and ensuring its work reflects the needs of every stakeholder as payment technologies evolve and new challenges emerge.

The following members have been elected as Steering Committee officers for 2026:

Chair: Keri Crane, Jack Henry™

Vice-chair: Sara Walsh, Bank of America

Treasurer: Deborah Baxley, PayGility Advisors

Secretary: Berke Baydu, Mastercard

The newly elected and returning 2026 U.S. Payments Forum Steering Committee members are:

Berke Baydu, Mastercard Roberto Cárdenas, Global Payments Clint Jones, PAX Technology Keri Crane, Jack Henry Alex Murphy, Target Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM, Inc. Deborah Baxley, PayGility Advisors Nick Pisarev, Giesecke+Devrient Andy Patania, Elavon Kelly Haren, Walmart Inc. Sara Walsh, Bank of America Kim Cromer, FIS Global Inc. / NYCE Payments Network Matt Crothers, American Express Edward Perez, Verifone, Inc. Itai Sela, B2 Payment Solutions Peter Jessiman, The Wendy’s Company Joe Alcodray, Velera Joe Vasterling, Best Buy Astrid Wang, Visa Inc.



“We’re proud to have this esteemed group of payments professionals at the helm of the Forum,” said Devon Rohrer, managing director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “2025 was a prolific year for our organization, with members producing more than a dozen educational materials to help the industry keep pace with payments innovation and overcome hurdles to adoption. Under the leadership of this new Steering Committee, we’re focused on keeping that momentum going in 2026. Their expertise and commitment to cross-industry collaboration will help ensure the Forum remains a neutral convening ground, strengthening trust across the payments ecosystem.”

Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance’s website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance , an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.