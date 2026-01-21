Human Continuum Appoints Dr. Tsun “Sean” Law MD, MBA as its Chief Executive Officer to Lead the Research and Development Efforts Focused on Next-Generation Exosome Therapies and Over-the-Counter Exosome-based Products

New York, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Continuum Inc. (“HC” or “the Company”), a developer of platelet-derived and plant-based exosome therapeutics and diagnostics, today announced that it has appointed a leading orthopedic physician scientist recognized for his work in orthobiologics and regenerative medicine, Dr. Tsun “Sean” Law, MD, MBA as its Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Law will lead the Company’s efforts to develop and advance an integrated platform of exosome-based therapies, topical plant-derived formulations, injectable hydrogel-exosome candidates, and exosomal biomarker panels designed to address a broad spectrum of patient needs and therapeutic goals.

Dr. Law is a South Florida–based orthopedic medicine physician scientist specializing in hip and knee osteoarthritis, with a focus on orthobiologics and regenerative medicine. He serves as Director of Clinical Research at HSS Florida, where he leads studies on orthobiologic therapies, such as microfragmented adipose tissue, aiming to enhance treatment options for osteoarthritis. Dr. Law has been featured in Medscape, where he discussed the current landscape and challenges of orthobiologic treatments.

“Health and longevity have always been essential priorities, and it’s clear that more people today are taking a proactive interest in both,” said Dr. Sean Law, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Human Continuum. “Exosome-based therapies represent an important next step in advancing wellness and recovery, regardless of age. Exosomes, like those being developed by Human Continuum, have shown meaningful potential in easing chronic symptoms and improving outcomes for a range of common injuries and conditions. The next challenge lies in their accessibility, and we are aiming to meet this challenge head on, making these treatments available, affordable, and scalable beyond the research setting to the benefit of all.”

Dr. Law's research spans the integration of robotic and sensor technologies in orthopedic care to orthobiologics in regenerative medicine. His work has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals and presented at both national and international conferences.

Musculoskeletal diseases affect more than 60 million adults in the United States, including arthritis, osteoporosis, back pain, and other degenerative or inflammatory conditions. Our platelet-derived exosome infusion harnesses the regenerative signaling of stem cells, without the cells themselves, offering a minimally invasive, scalable, and standardized approach for systemic rejuvenation and inflammation control.

About Human Continuum Inc.

Human Continuum Inc. is developing a platform of exosome-based therapeutics and diagnostics spanning longevity, orthopedics, aesthetics, and dermatology. Our lead program is an investigational IV infusion of standardized, cell-free, platelet-derived exosomes designed to deliver regenerative signals that may help modulate systemic inflammation and support cellular health.

Beyond IV infusion, we are advancing:

• Injectable hydrogel–exosome candidates for musculoskeletal conditions (e.g., osteoarthritis, tendon and ligament injuries), engineered for localized, sustained delivery.

• Topical plant-derived exosome formulations for skin appearance and barrier support, with scalable isolation and QC built for consumer and clinic settings.

• Point-of-care diagnostics for rapid joint-infection detection using synovial-fluid exosomal biomarkers.

• Exosomal biomarker panels to aid early diagnosis and longitudinal monitoring of orthopedic disease.

