Dr. Shawn Davaie Announces Upcoming Launch of Kayya, a Fintech Platform Empowering Service-Based Businesses with Financial Control

Beverly Hills, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As service-based businesses prepare for 2026, many are facing the same challenge: how to grow revenue quickly while maintaining predictable cash flow. Rising costs, higher client expectations, and limited financing options often stand in the way, especially for businesses selling high-ticket services.





Dr. Shawn Davaie, a visionary entrepreneur, Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist, and Founder and CEO of Kayya Financial, leads a fintech platform designed to help service-based businesses close more sales, manage payments more effectively, and maintain full visibility over their finances.

Unlike traditional third-party financing solutions that only cover part of a client’s cost, Kayya is designed to manage the entire financial picture. The platform brings client financing, payments, and real-time analytics into one system, giving business owners clear visibility into where money is coming from, how much is coming in, and where it’s going.

“Too many businesses lose deals or discount their services because clients can’t cover the final portion of a high-ticket purchase,” said Dr. Davaie. “Kayya was built to remove that barrier while giving business owners real control over their cash flow.”

Kayya also includes a dedicated business checking account, allowing owners to receive and manage revenue directly within the platform. This centralized approach helps businesses plan more confidently and scale without relying on disconnected financial tools.

Launching in April 2026, Kayya is designed for service-based businesses offering high-ticket services over $500, including healthcare providers, educators, coaches, beauty professionals, and professional service firms.

The Kayya platform includes:

With Kayya, Dr. Davaie aims to make financial freedom more accessible for both business owners and their clients by leveraging technology that eliminates friction at the point of sale. Kayya addresses one of the most common challenges in high-ticket service businesses: the gap between a client’s ability to pay and a business’s need for predictable cash flow. By offering flexible financing tools alongside integrated payment management and real-time visibility, the platform enables businesses to close more transactions while providing clients with a clearer, more manageable path forward.

About Dr. Shawn Davaie

Dr. Shawn Davaie is an entrepreneur, dental industry innovator, and fintech founder operating at the intersection of aesthetic dentistry, brand development, and financial technology. He is the founder of LA Smile Specialists in Beverly Hills, a premium cosmetic dental brand known for advanced veneer solutions and high-end smile transformations for professionals, executives, and public-facing individuals.

In addition to his work in dentistry, Dr. Davaie is the Founder and CEO of Kayya, a fintech platform designed to modernize financing, collections, and embedded payment solutions for service-based businesses. Kayya helps practices and professional firms improve cash flow, streamline operations, and scale efficiently through technology-driven financial infrastructure.

Dr. Davaie has been featured in USA Today, Yahoo Finance, and other national business outlets, and is a recurring media guest on platforms including The Wall Street Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show, where he shares insights on business growth, fintech, and the evolution of premium service brands.

