Navigating Change in Higher Education: Carnegie's Student-Centered Approach

Westford, Mass., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As colleges and universities confront a period of sustained pressure, rising scrutiny, and rapid change, Carnegie today announced a continued commitment to how it supports higher education—placing student connection at the center of institutional strategy, decision-making, and long-term success.

The announcement was made on stage at the opening of the 2026 Carnegie Conference, where more than 400 higher education leaders and professionals gathered to examine the forces reshaping enrollment, reputation, strategy, and the student experience.

While Carnegie introduced an updated brand identity as part of the moment, company leaders emphasized that the announcement reflects a broader evolution in how the company is responding to the realities facing institutions today. The shift underscores a more intentional, integrated higher education strategy to help colleges and universities navigate challenges that are increasingly interconnected—where enrollment outcomes, public trust, institutional relevance, and student success in higher education cannot be addressed in isolation.

“Higher education leaders are operating in an environment where the stakes are higher and the margin for error is smaller,” said Gary Colen, Chief Executive Officer of Carnegie. “This commitment is about how we show up in that environment—bringing clarity, focus, and accountability to work that directly impacts students and the institutions that serve them.”

Carnegie’s work is grounded in a single belief: when students succeed, higher education thrives—and the world wins. As demographic shifts, changing learner expectations, technological disruption, and public accountability reshape the sector, Carnegie has aligned its strategy around helping higher ed institutions build meaningful, lasting connections with today’s diverse learners.

According to Michael Mish, Chief Growth Officer, the timing of the announcement reflects what the company is hearing from campus leaders. “Higher education leaders need partners who deliver strategic expertise and forward-thinking innovation,” Mish said. “Our evolution is about connecting strategy and innovation in practical ways—so institutions can address today’s challenges while preparing for what’s next.

The updated brand brings greater cohesion to how Carnegie delivers research, strategy, storytelling, media, and technology—reinforcing its role as a strategic higher education partner focused on trust, relevance, and results rather than short-term wins.

“Our intent wasn’t to make a statement about ourselves,” said Tyler Borders, Chief Brand Officer. “It was to be more precise about our role and our responsibility in this moment. The brand reflects how our work has evolved and the standard we expect of ourselves as a partner to higher education.”

As part of the rollout, Carnegie has launched an updated digital experience and will introduce new research, offerings, and insights. This week the company is releasing a comprehensive research report focused on online learners as well as a new AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) solution designed to help higher education institutions improve visibility in AI-powered search experiences. In February, the firm will debut an updated Carnegie Intelligence newsletter, expanding how it shares perspective and practical guidance with higher education leaders.

“This is ongoing work,” Colen added. “Our commitment is to keep earning trust—by helping institutions navigate what’s next without losing sight of what matters most: changing students’ lives for good.”

