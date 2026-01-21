Armed Forces Mutual Unveils New Website Design, Simplifying User Experience for Current and Prospective Members

FT. MYER, Va., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armed Forces Mutual (formerly American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association or “AAFMAA”), the nation’s longest-standing nonprofit financial solutions provider for the military community, today announced the unveiling of its new website. The new site features a sleek, modern interface that offers an intuitive user experience to better serve both its current and prospective Members seeking insurance offerings, financial education resources and more.

With the new website design in place, Armed Forces Mutual Members can expect a more seamless experience when navigating the organization’s insurance offerings and financial resources. The updated layout allows visitors to easily find relevant services as it features dedicated platforms for active duty military personnel , military spouses and children , active duty military personnel transitioning to civilian life, veterans and retirees , as well as surviving family members . Website visitors can also browse through the revamped Resource Center , which features a multitude of tools and articles that aim to help people better understand their finances and military benefits.

“Our mission has never wavered, but we want to be sure that we’re continually evolving to better serve our Members. This updated website design creates a smoother experience for everyone, whether they know us well or are just finding out about us and want to learn more,” said Michael Meese, President of Armed Forces Mutual. “Financial literacy within the military community is paramount to ensuring servicemembers and their families have financial security throughout their lives. Improvements like this new website design help us deliver the financial resources the military community truly needs.”

The rollout of the new website design is the latest in a series of recent updates from Armed Forces Mutual that aim to streamline and modernize the organization to better serve its Members. Last year, the organization underwent a “name evolution ,” simplifying the name American Armed Forces Mutual Association to Armed Forces Mutual, and also implemented Sapiens’ software to ease the insurance application, enrollment and underwriting process.

Since its inception, Armed Forces Mutual has provided financial services and expert advice to hundreds of thousands of active duty servicemembers, National Guard members, Reservists, Veterans and their spouses and family members, representing all branches of service. Members of the military community who are interested in learning more about Armed Forces Mutual’s insurance and financial solutions are encouraged to visit armedforcesmutual.com or reach out to us with questions .

About Armed Forces Mutual

Armed Forces Mutual is the longest-standing nonprofit financial solutions provider that empowers the military community with affordable financial solutions — including always-affordable life insurance, expert investment management, and customized residential mortgages. Follow the organization on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and X .

