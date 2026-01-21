SKYX Announces Launch at U.S Leading Retailer Lowes of its Ceiling Plug & Play SKYFAN & TURBO HEATER

Management Anticipates Significant Growth in Lowes Channel During 2026

Driven by Strong Demand, SKYX Expects Additional Winter Launches with Other Leading U.S. Retailers and Big-Box Chains

Management Expects its Ceiling SKYFAN & Turbo Heater to Generate Significant Revenue During this Winter and throughout Fiscal Year 2026

The Company Anticipates that the Turbo Heater Launch Will Advance its Path to Cash-Flow Positive

The Ceiling Fan and Space Heater Categories Represent a Multi-Billion-Dollar Annual Market, with Tens of Millions of Units Sold Each Year in North America

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the “Company” or “SKYX”), a highly disruptive smart home platform technology company with over 100 pending and issued patents globally and 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced it will launch its newly patented all-in-one ceiling plug & play SKYFAN & TURBO HEATER at U.S. leading retailer Lowes. Management anticipates significant growth in its Lowes business during 2026.

The innovative product—combining a ceiling fan with a built-in turbo heater—offers a safer, more efficient alternative to traditional space heaters and addresses a large year-round market opportunity across both winter and summer seasons. The combined ceiling fan and portable heater category is a multi-billion-dollar market, with tens of millions of units sold annually in North America.

In response to strong demand, SKYX intends to offer the product in six colors to serve both residential and commercial markets. Production is now underway with the Company’s manufacturing partners, and SKYX expects to continue its broad rollout in Q1 2026 to align with the winter season.

For a Link to SKYFAN & Turbo Heater in Lowes: Click Here

SKYFAN & TURBO HEATER

To view a video of SKYX’s turbo heater ceiling fan Click here

Lenny Sokolow CEO of SKYX Platforms Corp., stated; “We are excited to begin launching our ceiling SKYFAN and Turbo Heater at a leading retailer such as Lowes, and we expect to continue expanding our presence across additional leading retailers and big-box chains. This product exemplifies our commitment to innovation, safety, and scalable global solutions. We believe this all-in-one offering will drive meaningful value for customers, partners, and shareholders.”

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) is a technology platform company focused on making homes and buildings safe, advanced, and smart as the new standard. As electricity is present in every home and building, SKYX is developing disruptive plug & play technologies designed to modernize traditional electrical infrastructure while improving safety, functionality, and ease of use.

The Company holds over 100 issued and pending U.S. and global patents and owns 60 lighting and home décor websites serving both retail and professional markets. SKYX’s platform emphasizes high-quality design, simplicity, and enhanced safety, with applications intended for every room in residential, commercial, hospitality, and institutional buildings worldwide.

SKYX’s technologies support recurring revenue opportunities through product interchangeability, upgrades, AI-enabled services, monitoring, and subscriptions. The Company follows a “razor-and-blades” model, anchored by its advanced ceiling electrical outlet platform and an expanding portfolio of plug & play smart home products, including lighting, recessed and down lights, emergency and exit signage, ceiling fans, chandeliers, indoor and outdoor fixtures, and themed lighting solutions. Its plug & play technology enables rapid installation in high-rise buildings and hotels, reducing deployment timelines from months to days.

SKYX estimates its U.S. total addressable market at approximately $500 billion, with more than 4.2 billion ceiling applications in the U.S. alone. Revenue streams are expected to include product sales, licensing, royalties, subscriptions, monitoring services, and the sale of global country rights.

For more information, please visit our website at http://skyx.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company’s ability to capture market share; the Company’s estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company’s products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company’s current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company’s actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

