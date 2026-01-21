Streamex Engages tZERO to Enable Secondary Trading of GLDY on Its Regulated ATS

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex”) (NASDAQ: STEX), and tZERO Group, Inc. (“tZERO”), leading innovators in blockchain-powered tokenization infrastructure, are joining forces to support secondary trading of GLDY, a soon-to-be-launched, gold-linked tokenized security, on tZERO’s SEC- and FINRA-regulated alternative trading system (ATS). The collaboration represents an important step in establishing a compliant secondary market for GLDY, supporting the path to long-term liquidity, price discovery, and investor participation.

Enabling Secondary Trading for GLDY

Secondary trading plays a critical role for GLDY and tokenized asset markets. It allows investors, including the asset managers and ETFs that will hold GLDY, to manage subscriptions and redemptions, support transparent price discovery, and encourage broader participation by enabling continuous market activity, subject to conditions of applicable resale exemptions under U.S. securities laws.

By working with tZERO, Streamex is aligning GLDY with institutional-grade secondary trading infrastructure, helping ensure that trading activity occurs within a regulated environment designed for institutional investors to support liquidity and market integrity.

“Our focus with GLDY has always been to build for durability, and a robust liquid secondary market for all assets we create,” said Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & CEO at Streamex. “With the initial $100M+ USD GLDY anticipated launch in early Q1 we are excited to be able to work with tZERO and integrate into their regulated ATS to provide a compliant avenue for GLDY to trade.”

Compliance at the Core

Compliance and investor protection were central considerations in Streamex’s selection of tZERO as a secondary trading partner. tZERO operates an SEC- and FINRA-regulated broker-dealer, ATS, and special purpose broker-dealer in the U.S. This framework enables secondary trading of digital securities within established regulatory guardrails.

“Access to organized secondary liquidity is a critical component of any functioning capital market,” said Alan Konevsky, CEO of tZERO. “Our regulated ATS is designed to bring established securities market protections to tokenized assets, and this collaboration with Streamex reflects a shared commitment to building liquidity, price discovery, and investor confidence within a compliant, cross-asset framework as we continue to make our tokenized infrastructure available to a range of partners and issuers.”

Streamex believes that pairing strong primary demand with a regulated secondary trading infrastructure is key to supporting long-term liquidity. With secondary trading enabled through tZERO’s ATS. Streamex will aim to support an active trading environment that encourages participation from eligible investors, improves price discovery, and contributes to the overall resilience of the GLDY market.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a vertically integrated technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of real-world assets. Streamex provides institutional-grade solutions that bring traditional commodities and assets on-chain through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments. The company is committed to delivering transparent, scalable, and compliant digital asset solutions that bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com or follow the company on X (Twitter) at @streamex .

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website .

About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC

tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO’s online brokerage platform. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA’s BrokerCheck .

About tZERO Securities, LLC

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA’s BrokerCheck .

