Jersey Hired Appoints Charlotte Chatreau to Lead Healthcare Practice, Expanding Sourcing and Recruitment Solutions

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey Hired, New Jersey’s leading job board and talent platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlotte Chatreau as the Resourcing Partner leading our Healthcare practice, effective January 5th 2026.

Charlotte joins Jersey Hired with over a decade of professional experience in talent acquisition. Her background includes working for leading organizations where she specialized in connecting high-caliber talent with industry-leading clients.

In her new role, Charlotte will spearhead the Healthcare practice, a critical growth sector for the company. She will be responsible for bridging the gap between healthcare jobseekers and employers through Jersey Hired’s innovative job board, targeted recruitment marketing services, and "Source & Screen" recruitment solutions.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Charlotte to the team at such a pivotal moment for our organization," said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Local Talent Group, parent company of Jersey Hired. "The healthcare industry in New Jersey is facing unprecedented hiring challenges, and Charlotte’s deep expertise and proven track record in healthcare talent placement make her the ideal person to lead this practice. Her hire reinforces our commitment to providing New Jersey employers with specialized, local expertise that traditional national job boards simply cannot match."

Charlotte’s appointment comes as Jersey Hired continues to expand its footprint as the go-to resource for the Garden State's workforce. By leveraging Charlotte's extensive network and industry knowledge, Jersey Hired aims to streamline the hiring process for hospitals, private practices, and healthcare facilities, helping them reduce time-to-hire and find the right local professionals.

"I am thrilled to join Jersey Hired and lead the Healthcare practice," said Charlotte Chatreau. "Having spent my career focusing on building meaningful professional connections, I look forward to helping New Jersey’s healthcare providers find the talent they need to thrive, while simultaneously helping local professionals advance their careers in a sector that is so vital to our community."

For more information about Jersey Hired’s healthcare recruitment services or to view current job listings, please visit www.jerseyhired.com .

About Jersey Hired:

Jersey Hired is New Jersey's leading localized job board and talent platform.

Designed specifically for the New Jersey market, the platform offers a range of solutions including targeted job postings, recruitment marketing solutions and broader recruitment services, including a source and screen service, and contract and temporary staffing.

