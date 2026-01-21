PerfectServe is Furthest in Vision and Highest in Execution in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Clinical Communication and Collaboration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerfectServe®, a leading healthcare technology company specializing in unified clinical communication and provider scheduling solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as both highest in execution and furthest in vision in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration.1

Starting with the inaugural Magic Quadrant for this market segment, PerfectServe has been named a Leader three consecutive times. In 2023, the company was identified as highest on the Ability to Execute axis, and in 2024, it was evaluated as furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis.

"Going back a number of years, we believe our vision for PerfectServe has aligned with Gartner's real-time health system concept in important ways, including the emphasis on dynamic care team communication, clinical workflow routing that actually works, and smarter scheduling," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "We strongly believe this year’s Magic Quadrant recognition validates our approach: stay focused on core areas of expertise and integrate seamlessly with partners—and even competitors—to solve real problems for healthcare providers."

As healthcare organizations look for ways to fine tune important clinical operations while reining in unnecessary tech sprawl, PerfectServe customers attribute their success to the company’s proactive & collaborative approach to customer service and a suite of intelligent scheduling & communication tools that drive real-world results:

“This [PerfectServe] project showed us what’s possible when tech actually supports the way clinicians work. It wasn’t about adding yet another tool to bog our staff down. It was about creating a smarter and simpler path to better care.” — Chris Hackett, Sr. Project Manager for Virtual Health, Allegheny Health Network





“I've partnered with PerfectServe for almost 10 years now, and one of the things I love most is that they help me create efficiencies behind the scenes so I can spend more time with my patients and families. I have a wonderful team of front office staff, but good people are hard to find. Anything that helps me create automation behind the scenes and reduce the burden on my staff is incredibly helpful.” — Dr. Katherine Noble, Founder of Sound Beach Pediatrics





“Communication pre-visit, during the visit, after the visit, and after hours, along with escalation logic and a communication hub that allows us to see all the communications going on around different care teams, is something that no other platform offers. And the relationship with PerfectServe, from executives to the sales team and beyond, has been second to none. That's why we felt like PerfectServe is the right fit for us.” — Dr. Carlo Hallack, Physician Informatics Executive, San Juan Regional Medical Center





These customers use a mix of PerfectServe solutions, which include purpose-built technology for:



Deployed together, these solutions create one platform for scheduling and communication that can help healthcare organizations consolidate up to 15 other fragmented systems. PerfectServe also supports 250+ integrations to bring other clinical, IT, and telecom systems into the fold.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has over 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

