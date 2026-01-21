Aircraft Maintenance Research Report 2026: $59.8 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Maintenance Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aircraft maintenance market has shown substantial growth in recent years, projected to expand from $48.12 billion in 2025 to $50.59 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This increase is driven by the expansion of global aircraft fleets, leading to heightened demand for maintenance services, stringent safety regulations boosting comprehensive inspections, and the advancement of diagnostic tools which improve the detection of minor failures.

The market is anticipated to continue on this upward trajectory, reaching $59.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.3%. Key drivers include the integration of predictive maintenance systems that curtail operational disruptions, greater outsourcing to specialized MRO providers, and the application of digital twins for enhanced maintenance planning. Additionally, automation in repair workflows and new maintenance techniques necessitated by advanced materials are pivotal trends.

The surge in air passenger numbers plays a vital role in this growth. For instance, Eurostat reported a noteworthy rise in air passengers within the EU, marking an 11.5% increase in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year. As passenger safety remains paramount, increased demand for reliable aircraft maintenance services is expected as operators focus on safety assurances.

Major industry players are concentrating on predictive maintenance solutions, particularly for executive jets, to enhance their competitive edge. An example is Embraer's enhanced AHEAD system, introduced in June 2023, which uses advanced analytics to predict maintenance needs proactively, thereby optimizing aircraft performance and minimizing failures.

Recent industry mergers, such as the acquisition of SR Technics Group by FEAM Aero and Northern Aerotech Group Inc. in June 2023, underscore the strategic importance of strengthening service capabilities and market presence. This acquisition enhances their leadership in line maintenance services, supporting their broader expansion strategy targeting the Spanish market.

The market landscape features significant players like General Electric Aerospace, Lufthansa Technik AG, Delta TechOps, and Airbus SE, among others. In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the market, indicating robust growth prospects influenced by regional dynamics.

However, the sector faces challenges from global trade tensions and tariffs, which have incrementally raised costs for key maintenance components, potentially delaying service timelines. Nonetheless, these challenges also stimulate local sourcing and adoption of digital technologies.

The provided report is part of a comprehensive analysis series, offering detailed insights into market size, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape, ensuring stakeholders are well-equipped to navigate the evolving market. The study covers geographies including Australia, China, Germany, USA, and many more, highlighting the substantial geographical footprint of the aircraft maintenance industry.

Overall, the market is buoyed by a multitude of growth strategies, technological advancements, and an unwavering focus on safety and efficiency, positioning it strongly for continued growth in the years ahead.

The Market Characteristics section delves into key products and services, evaluating brand differentiation and innovation trends.

section delves into key products and services, evaluating brand differentiation and innovation trends. The Supply Chain Analysis section offers a comprehensive view of the value chain, including insights into key raw materials and supplier dynamics.

section offers a comprehensive view of the value chain, including insights into key raw materials and supplier dynamics. The Trends and Strategies section highlights technological trends like digital transformation and AI, outlining strategies for competitive advantage.

section highlights technological trends like digital transformation and AI, outlining strategies for competitive advantage. The Regulatory and Investment Landscape section reviews major regulatory bodies and investment trends steering industry innovation.

section reviews major regulatory bodies and investment trends steering industry innovation. The Market Size section presents both historical growth data and future forecasts, considering factors like automation and geopolitical tensions.

section presents both historical growth data and future forecasts, considering factors like automation and geopolitical tensions. The Market Attractiveness scoring framework provides strategic insights for decision-makers, evaluating growth potential and competitive dynamics.

scoring framework provides strategic insights for decision-makers, evaluating growth potential and competitive dynamics. Comprehensive Regional and Country Analyses detail geographic market sizes and growth forecasts.

detail geographic market sizes and growth forecasts. Insights into key emerging markets, notably Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflect significant supply chain and manufacturing shifts.

A Competitive Landscape chapter describes leading companies and significant financial transactions that have influenced the market.

Services: Engine Overhaul, Line Maintenance, Modification, Components, APU

Engine Overhaul, Line Maintenance, Modification, Components, APU Aircraft Types: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body

Narrow-Body, Wide-Body Organization Types: Independent MRO, OEM MRO

Independent MRO, OEM MRO End-Users: Commercial and Military Aircraft

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $50.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $59.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



